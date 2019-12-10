Gary Caldwell says Rangers' James Tavernier isn't a captain

James Tavernier of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers skippered his side to defeat against Celtic on Sunday.

Former Celtic defender Gary Caldwell has told BBC Sportsound that Rangers' right-back James Tavernier isn't captain material.

The Gers skipper's leadership credentials are being questioned in light of Sunday's League Cup defeat by Neil Lennon's side at Hampden Park.

The Rangers defender has been criticised for letting Alfredo Morelos take the penalty that Celtic's Fraser Forster saved midway through the second half.

Caldwell managed the Englishman at Wigan Athletic and has revealed to BBC Sportsound that he and his coaches had reservations about Tavernier's mentality.

He said: "Is he captain material? I didn’t think so, no. I thought he [Tavernier] was an excellent player in terms of his technique, his crossing ability, his free-kicks, his penalties were all plus points.

“He had good energy. But myself and my coaching staff, we all felt that his mentality could have been better.”

It's quite a damning indictment for the Rangers man if his former manager claims that he comes up short in the leadership department.

If Caldwell was just a mere ex-Celtic player then perhaps you could argue that he was just being a tad bias, but the fact that the former Partick boss knows him personally might suggest that his words carry some weight.

It's imperative that Tavernier lifts his team-mates now, on the back of Sunday's disappointment.

The Ibrox side are still well in the hunt to win a Scottish Premiership title, with Steven Gerrard's side two points behind the Hoops.