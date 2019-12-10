Quick links

Gary Caldwell says Rangers' James Tavernier isn't a captain

Shane Callaghan
Captain, James Tavernier of Rangers gives his team instructions during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premier League between Celtic and at Ibrox Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.
James Tavernier of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers skippered his side to defeat against Celtic on Sunday.

James Tavernier of Rangers during the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Former Celtic defender Gary Caldwell has told BBC Sportsound that Rangers' right-back James Tavernier isn't captain material.

The Gers skipper's leadership credentials are being questioned in light of Sunday's League Cup defeat by Neil Lennon's side at Hampden Park.

The Rangers defender has been criticised for letting Alfredo Morelos take the penalty that Celtic's Fraser Forster saved midway through the second half.

Caldwell managed the Englishman at Wigan Athletic and has revealed to BBC Sportsound that he and his coaches had reservations about Tavernier's mentality.

 

He said: "Is he captain material? I didn’t think so, no. I thought he [Tavernier] was an excellent player in terms of his technique, his crossing ability, his free-kicks, his penalties were all plus points.

“He had good energy. But myself and my coaching staff, we all felt that his mentality could have been better.”

It's quite a damning indictment for the Rangers man if his former manager claims that he comes up short in the leadership department.

If Caldwell was just a mere ex-Celtic player then perhaps you could argue that he was just being a tad bias, but the fact that the former Partick boss knows him personally might suggest that his words carry some weight.

It's imperative that Tavernier lifts his team-mates now, on the back of Sunday's disappointment.

The Ibrox side are still well in the hunt to win a Scottish Premiership title, with Steven Gerrard's side two points behind the Hoops.

James Tavernier of Rangers during the UEFA Europa League match between Rapid Wien and Rangers at Weststadion on December 13, 2018 in Vienna, Austria.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

