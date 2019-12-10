Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Freddie Ljungberg shares what Edu has told him about Arsenal manager's job

John Verrall
Freddie Ljungberg Arsenal 1st Team Coach during Arsenal Training Session at London Colney on November 27, 2019 in St Albans, England.
Arsenal won for the first time since Freddie Ljungberg took interim charge yesterday.

manager Freddie Ljungberg of Arsenal FC reaction during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Arsenal FC at London Stadium on December 9, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Freddie Ljungberg has told Football London that Arsenal technical director Edu has not given much away in chats with him.

Ljungberg has been placed in interim charge of Arsenal since Unai Emery’s departure, and the Swede has now been at the helm for three matches.

Ljungberg has suggested that he would be open to taking the Arsenal job on a permanent basis.

 

However, the 42-year-old has said to that he has had very little indication over which way Arsenal’s manager search is going.

“I speak to Edu. I don’t have so much staff so I talk to him about football but I’ve been told to work game to game and that’s what I’m trying to do,” he said. “I love the club, I’ll try to help as much as I can.”

Ljungberg certainly helped Arsenal last night, as he guided them to their first victory during his time in charge.

Arsenal Head Coach Freddie Ljungberg reacts during the Premier League 2 match between Arsenal and Leicester City at Emirates Stadium on April 26, 2019 in London, England.

The Gunners had looked woeful for the first hour against West Ham, but they turned the game around with a brilliant display of attacking quality in the final 30 minutes.

Arsenal went on to score three times to seal an absolutely vital victory and finally end their winless run.

Arsenal have now moved up into ninth place in the Premier League table.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

