Freddie Ljungberg shares what Edu has told him about Arsenal manager's job

Arsenal won for the first time since Freddie Ljungberg took interim charge yesterday.

Freddie Ljungberg has told Football London that Arsenal technical director Edu has not given much away in chats with him.

Ljungberg has been placed in interim charge of Arsenal since Unai Emery’s departure, and the Swede has now been at the helm for three matches.

Ljungberg has suggested that he would be open to taking the Arsenal job on a permanent basis.

However, the 42-year-old has said to that he has had very little indication over which way Arsenal’s manager search is going.

“I speak to Edu. I don’t have so much staff so I talk to him about football but I’ve been told to work game to game and that’s what I’m trying to do,” he said. “I love the club, I’ll try to help as much as I can.”

Ljungberg certainly helped Arsenal last night, as he guided them to their first victory during his time in charge.

The Gunners had looked woeful for the first hour against West Ham, but they turned the game around with a brilliant display of attacking quality in the final 30 minutes.

Arsenal went on to score three times to seal an absolutely vital victory and finally end their winless run.

Arsenal have now moved up into ninth place in the Premier League table.