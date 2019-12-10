Freddie Ljungberg sends message to Arsenal fans on Twitter after win

Arsenal's caretaker manager is finally off to a win.

Freddie Ljungberg made it third time lucky as he led Arsenal to a win over West Ham.

Ljungberg is Arsenal's caretaker boss since Unai Emery was fired and had only taken one point from two games against Norwich and Brighton.

Last night's match got off to a bad start as Arsenal lost Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney with injuries, and then were 1-0 down at half-time.

Whatever Ljungberg said at the break, it worked, as Arsenal came out in the second half a different team and won 3-1.

Ljungberg sent a message out this morning expressing how pleased he is with the win. He was congratulated by former teammate Gilberto Silva.

Ljungberg is helping Asenal try and rediscover their identity and wants to put a smile back on fans' faces.

Arsenal are looking to appoint a permanent boss, but this win buys them time.

And if it ends for Ljungberg tomorrow, his reputation is boosted after leading the first team to victory. This was a night to remember for the Gunners.