Frank Lampard provides update on Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger

Frank Lampard has not been able to pick Antonio Rudiger during his time in charge at Chelsea so far.

Frank Lampard has told Football London that Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has a chance of playing for his side this evening.

Rudiger has not played for Chelsea all season, after struggling to recover from injury.

However, the centre-back has been in training with Chelsea for weeks now, and he is edging closer to full fitness.

Rudiger is now a real option for Chelsea, and Lampard has suggested that he could use the German international against Lille later.

 

"He’s in the squad so he has a chance,” Lampard said. “It’s good to have him back. He’s training well so he’s got a lot of his fitness work done since the injury.

"The other news is that Tomori’s out. He’s got a small, tiny strain around his hip area. It’s been bothering him for a little bit so we’ve taken him out of it for a few days. Giroud is still out as well for this game.”

Lampard has spoken very positively about Rudiger’s quality, so there is an expectation that he will come into Chelsea’s team when he is fully fit.

Fikayo Tomori and Kurt Zouma have earned plenty of praise for their performances this term, but Rudiger still is arguably Chelsea’s best centre-back.

The Blues are under pressure tonight, so if Rudiger does play, his experience could be vital for Lampard’s young side.

Chelsea need to win this evening to seal their progress to the knockout stages in the Champions League.

