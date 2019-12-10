Quick links

Everton fans react to Rafael Benitez's comments

Head coach Rafa Benitez of Dalian Yifang speaks to his players during the 2019 Chinese Football Association (CFA) Cup semi-final match between Dalian Yifang and Shanghai Shenhua at Dalian...
Everton are currently on the hunt for a new manager after parting company with Marco Silva.

Everton fans think that Rafael Benitez wants the job, after his comments to Monday Night Football, which was broadcast on Sky Sports on December 9th.

Benitez is currently working in China, and at the start of the programme he did rule out making a move to Everton in the near future.

But when pressed over whether he would manage the Toffees, despite his links with Liverpool, the Spaniard seemed very enthusiastic.

“In mind that I want to stay in England, I want to stay close to my family, I cannot get a job, then you have a job there close to you,” he said when asked if he would take the Everton job.

 

“I made a mistake when I said it’s a small club. What I wanted to say was [it’s a] small team, because in this game I remember that they had one chance and were too deep.

“So I have a very good connection with the city, not just with the Liverpool fans. But at the moment, I cannot come back to the Premier League because I am happy in China and it’s a big project.

“We have a new training ground with 14 pitches, so it’s a great project. We will see what happens.

“In the future, you never know because I am a professional. I love Liverpool, I love the Liverpool fans, but at the same time I want to do my passion which is to get a job and to continue working.”

Everton fans now think that Benitez clearly wants to take charge.

And there are some Toffees fans who even think that he could be tempted to move to Goodison Park now.

Everton currently have Duncan Ferguson in interim charge following Silva’s departure.

Ferguson led Everton to victory over Chelsea during his first game at the helm.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

