Everton can reportedly sign Milan's Ricardo Rodriguez for a brilliant fee

Ricardo Rodriguez has made just four Serie A appearances for AC Milan this season and a move to the Premier League is reportedly on the cards with Everton.

AC Milan are willing to accept offers of just £8.5 million for left-back Ricardo Rodriguez, according to Calciomercato, with Everton one of the clubs keen ahead of the January transfer window.

One of many players who moved to the San Siro during that ill-fated recruitment drive of 2017, Rodriguez has never really lived up to expectations in the famous red and white shirt with his best performances coming during his formative years in the Bundesliga with Wolfsburg instead.

The 67-time Switzerland international has played just four Serie A games this season and, with former Real and Atletico Madrid flyer Theo Hernandez now firmly established as Milan’s first choice on the left-hand side, the Rossoneri will not stand in Rodriguez’s way as he looks to potentially kick-start his career after a difficult few months.

Blick reports that Everton are interested in the 27-year-old, who appears to have been lined up to replace the ageing Leighton Baines and provide competition for Lucas Digne at Goodison Park.

Like Digne, Rodriguez is an attack-minded full-back with a wand of a left foot. He was one of the Bundesliga’s most feared set-piece takers at Wolfsburg too, scoring 10 times during a superb 2014/15 season as a Kevin De Bruyne-inspired side finished a close second behind Bayern Munich.

And with Milan demanding just £8.5 million, far less than they paid for two-and-a-half years ago, Rodriguez is certainly worth a punt.

If he can rediscover his 2014 peak on Merseyside, even the devastating Digne could find that his place will come under threat.