Everton and Newcastle-linked Odion Ighalo signs off in style with China cup win

Everton and Newcastle United have been tipped to bring ex-Watford striker Ighalo back to the Premier League.

Talk about signing off in style.

In what could be his final ever appearance for Shanghai Shenhua, Nigerian goal-machine Odion Ighalo won the first trophy of his entire, 14-year long senior career.

Parading around the turf with a gold medal in his hand, no one could begrudge the journeyman striker his moment in the sun as the Super League giants secured the Chinese Cup title with a 3-1 aggregate victory over Shandong Luneng.

After 10 goals in 19 games this season, the 30-year-old has certainly played a role in Shenhua’s success. And if that really is his last game for the club, there could hardly have been a better way to bid farewell.

According to TEAMtalk, a return to the Premier League is on the cards for a man who plundered 15 goals in 37 games alongside Troy Deeney as part of Watford’s nostalgia-inducing forward line of 2014/15.

If only The Hornets had a strikeforce as lethal as that now.

Newcastle United, Everton, Crystal Palace and Southampton are all lining up to bring Ighalo back to England and, judging by his triumphant campaign over in the Far East, the veteran striker still has plenty left to offer.