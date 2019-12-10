Quick links

Newcastle United

Everton

Premier League

Everton and Newcastle-linked Odion Ighalo signs off in style with China cup win

Danny Owen
Odion Ighalo of Nigeria poses during the official FIFA World Cup 2018 portrait session on June 12, 2018 in Yessentuki, Russia.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton and Newcastle United have been tipped to bring ex-Watford striker Ighalo back to the Premier League.

Odion Ighalo of Shanghai Greenland Shenhua celebrates with champion trophy after winning 2019 Chinese Football Association (CFA) Cup final match between Shanghai Greenland Shenhua and...

Talk about signing off in style.

In what could be his final ever appearance for Shanghai Shenhua, Nigerian goal-machine Odion Ighalo won the first trophy of his entire, 14-year long senior career.

Parading around the turf with a gold medal in his hand, no one could begrudge the journeyman striker his moment in the sun as the Super League giants secured the Chinese Cup title with a 3-1 aggregate victory over Shandong Luneng.

 

After 10 goals in 19 games this season, the 30-year-old has certainly played a role in Shenhua’s success. And if that really is his last game for the club, there could hardly have been a better way to bid farewell.

According to TEAMtalk, a return to the Premier League is on the cards for a man who plundered 15 goals in 37 games alongside Troy Deeney as part of Watford’s nostalgia-inducing forward line of 2014/15.

Odion Ighalo of Shanghai Greenland Shenhua celebrates with champion trophy after winning 2019 Chinese Football Association (CFA) Cup final match between Shanghai Greenland Shenhua and...

If only The Hornets had a strikeforce as lethal as that now.

Newcastle United, Everton, Crystal Palace and Southampton are all lining up to bring Ighalo back to England and, judging by his triumphant campaign over in the Far East, the veteran striker still has plenty left to offer.

Odion Ighalo of Nigeria poses during the official FIFA World Cup 2018 portrait session on June 12, 2018 in Yessentuki, Russia.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch