Edin Dzeko could be an ideal signing for Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering a move to sign Edin Dzeko, The Mirror report.

Finding an alternative to Harry Kane has been a tricky issue for Spurs ever since he established himself as first choice at the club.

Dzeko is not a glamourous name who could one day even surpass Kane, but he could become a very astute addition.

Tottenham saw last season how important it is to have a 'plan B'.

Fernando Llorente finally came good 18 months into his two years spell at Spurs, and he was crucial with Kane out injured, helping the team to reach the Champions League final.

Spurs and Llorente could not meet terms for him to renew with the 34-year-old. Dzeko is one year younger at 33.

He has been used to playing a back-up role for much of his career.

He deputised for Sergio Aguero at Manchester City, but still chipped in effectively enough to win two Premier League titles.

Dzeko has netted eight goals this season for Roma, twice as many as Llorente has at Napoli (4).

He would take no time to settle to life in England, he has played against Mourinho sides before, and should be able to adapt within his team.

Mourinho has previously favoured physical strikers like Didier Drogba, Diego Milito, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Romelu Lukaku, and Dzeko could also be a hit under him.

It is difficult to find players at 24, 25, who are willing to play second fiddle to Harry Kane. Dzeko may be willing to accept such a scenario if he can buy into Mourinho's plans

He might be an ideal short term solution for Tottenham.