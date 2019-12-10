Tottenham youngsters could reportedly make Champions League debuts against Bayern

Alfie Whiteman, Brandon Austin, Troy Parrott and Japhet Tanganga could make their first appearances under Jose Mourinho for Spurs.

Alfie Whiteman and Brandon Austin trained with Tottenham Hotspur’s first-team stars on Tuesday, according to Football London, while Troy Parrott, Japhet Tanganga and Oliver Skipp are in line to feature in tomorrow’s Champions League clash with Bayern Munich.

Spurs are already assured of a place in the knockout rounds of Europe’s premiere club competition, meaning Jose Mourinho is free to shuffle his pack and test out some of his most exciting young talents during a daunting trip to the Bundesliga giants.

Prolific young striker Parrott shone during pre-season alongside classy centre-half Tanganga and Football London reports that they could make their Champions League debuts at the Allianz Arena.

Skipp - a deep-lying play-maker in the Frenkie de Jong role - could also make a rare appearance under Mourinho having forced his way into Spurs’ first-team plans under Mauricio Pochettino last season.

Interestingly, Football London reports that two fresh-faced goalkeepers, Whiteman and Austin, also featured alongside the likes of Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son and Toby Alderweireld in Mourinho’s training session on Tuesday morning.

21-year-old Whiteman (above) and 20-year-old Austin (below) are yet to make their first-team debuts in Spurs colours but both will be hoping to get the nod in the injury-enforced absence of Hugo Lloris and Michel Vorm.

Paulo Gazzaniga has played every minute of Mourinho’s five games in charge so far and the former Chelsea boss might opt to rest the Argentine shot-stopper in order to throw an exciting young talent in at the deep end.