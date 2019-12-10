Quick links

Tottenham youngsters could reportedly make Champions League debuts against Bayern

Danny Owen
Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur gives his team instructions during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 07,...
Alfie Whiteman, Brandon Austin, Troy Parrott and Japhet Tanganga could make their first appearances under Jose Mourinho for Spurs.

head coach Jose Mourinho of Tottenham Hotspur gestures during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Tottenham Hotspur and Olympiacos FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November...

Alfie Whiteman and Brandon Austin trained with Tottenham Hotspur’s first-team stars on Tuesday, according to Football London, while Troy Parrott, Japhet Tanganga and Oliver Skipp are in line to feature in tomorrow’s Champions League clash with Bayern Munich.

Spurs are already assured of a place in the knockout rounds of Europe’s premiere club competition, meaning Jose Mourinho is free to shuffle his pack and test out some of his most exciting young talents during a daunting trip to the Bundesliga giants.

Prolific young striker Parrott shone during pre-season alongside classy centre-half Tanganga and Football London reports that they could make their Champions League debuts at the Allianz Arena.

 

Skipp - a deep-lying play-maker in the Frenkie de Jong role - could also make a rare appearance under Mourinho having forced his way into Spurs’ first-team plans under Mauricio Pochettino last season.

Interestingly, Football London reports that two fresh-faced goalkeepers, Whiteman and Austin, also featured alongside the likes of Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son and Toby Alderweireld in Mourinho’s training session on Tuesday morning.

Alfie Whiteman of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on October 25, 2019 in Enfield, England.

21-year-old Whiteman (above) and 20-year-old Austin (below) are yet to make their first-team debuts in Spurs colours but both will be hoping to get the nod in the injury-enforced absence of Hugo Lloris and Michel Vorm.

Paulo Gazzaniga has played every minute of Mourinho’s five games in charge so far and the former Chelsea boss might opt to rest the Argentine shot-stopper in order to throw an exciting young talent in at the deep end.

Brandon Austin of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on December 06, 2019 in Enfield, England.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

