Sunderland coach discusses prospect of signing ex-Watford defender Joy Mukena

Mukena was released by Premier League Watford over the summer but he could be offered a fresh start by League One Sunderland.

Sunderland U23 coach Elliott Dickman has admitted he has been impressed by former Watford defender Joy Mukena since he arrived for a trial on Wearside, while speaking to the Sunderland Echo.

The Black Cats are always scouring the market for potential bargain signings and, after landing Ahmed Abdelkader from Leicester and Ruben Sammut from Chelsea, another little-known Premier League youngster has been lined up for a potential move to the Stadium of Light.

A cool and classy centre-half, Mukena failed to make the grade at Watford and left Vicarage Road in the summer when his contract expired.

But after a brief period at Ipswich Town, the 20-year-old turned out for Sunderland on Monday night during their 1-0 defeat to Stoke City’s U23s. And glowing praise from Dickman suggests that Mukena is on the right track as he bids to earn a contract with the League One strugglers.

“He’s been in for about ten days now, so we’ll have a look and a chat and see where we’re going from there,” he said, suggesting that a decision will be made on Mukena’s future today.

“He’s come in and given his all. We played Spennymoor last week and he’s played in that game, so he’s had two full games. Fair play to the lad, he’s been a credit and he’s conducted himself well.

“It’s never easy, I don’t think, when you’re coming in on trial and into an environment where the lads are a really tight-knit group.

“But he’s settled into the group well, so if it works out for him then brilliant but if it doesn’t I’m sure there will be other clubs out there who will be willing to give him a chance.”

Phil Parkinson’s side are not exactly short of options at centre-back, however, with Alim Ozturk, Jordan Willis, Joel Lynch and Tom Flanagan all fighting for a place in the starting XI.

But Mukena, who also played for Tottenham in his younger days, is perhaps worth taking a punt on with so many of Sunderland’s senior players seeing their contracts expire within the next few months.