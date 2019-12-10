Quick links

Report: Aston Villa eyeing club-record move for £33m Milot Rashica

Danny Owen
Aston Villa manager Dean Smith looks on during the Sky Bet Championship game between Aston Villa and Norwich City at Villa Park on May 05, 2019 in Birmingham, England.
Werder Bremen's Bundesliga flyer Rashica has been linked with a big-money move to Dean Smith's Premier League outfit Aston Villa.

Milot Rashica of SV Werder Bremen with Yuya Osako of SV Werder Bremen celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Bundesliga match between VfL Wolfsburg and SV Werder Bremen...

Aston Villa could try to break the bank to sign £33 million-rated Werder Bremen speedster Milot Rashica in next month, although Werder Bremen sporting director Frank Baumann has made it clear that the Kosovan international isn’t going anywhere in January, as reported by Kreis Zeitung.

An old-school winger cut from the same cloth as Eden Hazard, Rashica is at his brilliant best when driving at full-backs and flying into the final third with the ball at his feet.

And, while he was often criticised for a lack of end product at Bremen, his statistics are finally starting to back up his considerable talents.

 

After producing 12 goals and six assists for Florian Kohfeldt’s side last season, Rashica has already hit the net eight times in 12 matches in 2019/20.

No wonder Bremen, who find themselves worryingly close to the drop zone after a difficult start to the campaign, are desperate to hang on to their most creative player with Kreis Zeitung claiming that Baumann will not entertain offers in January.

Milot Rashica of Bremen runs with the ball during the Bundesliga match between SV Werder Bremen and SC Paderborn 07 at Wohninvest Weserstadion on December 08, 2019 in Bremen, Germany.

Aston Villa are still interested, although it would take a club-record fee of £33 million to tempt the Bundesliga strugglers into a mid-season sale. The former Vitesse Arnhem flyer cost just £6 million when he moved to Germany a year-and-a-half ago.

And if feels unlikely that they will splash out such a substantial fee, a matter of months after spending over £100 million on new players during a hectic summer window.

Dean Smith’s side have also been linked with Chelsea veteran Pedro Rodriguez, Brentford’s Said Benrahma and Millwall talisman Jed Wallace of late with a winger seemingly top of their January wishlist.

Milot Rashica of SV Werder Bremen celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the DFB Cup semi final match between Werder Bremen and FC Bayern Muenchen at Weserstadion on April...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

