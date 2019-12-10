Report: Aston Villa eyeing club-record move for £33m Milot Rashica

Werder Bremen's Bundesliga flyer Rashica has been linked with a big-money move to Dean Smith's Premier League outfit Aston Villa.

Aston Villa could try to break the bank to sign £33 million-rated Werder Bremen speedster Milot Rashica in next month, although Werder Bremen sporting director Frank Baumann has made it clear that the Kosovan international isn’t going anywhere in January, as reported by Kreis Zeitung.

An old-school winger cut from the same cloth as Eden Hazard, Rashica is at his brilliant best when driving at full-backs and flying into the final third with the ball at his feet.

And, while he was often criticised for a lack of end product at Bremen, his statistics are finally starting to back up his considerable talents.

After producing 12 goals and six assists for Florian Kohfeldt’s side last season, Rashica has already hit the net eight times in 12 matches in 2019/20.

No wonder Bremen, who find themselves worryingly close to the drop zone after a difficult start to the campaign, are desperate to hang on to their most creative player with Kreis Zeitung claiming that Baumann will not entertain offers in January.

Aston Villa are still interested, although it would take a club-record fee of £33 million to tempt the Bundesliga strugglers into a mid-season sale. The former Vitesse Arnhem flyer cost just £6 million when he moved to Germany a year-and-a-half ago.

And if feels unlikely that they will splash out such a substantial fee, a matter of months after spending over £100 million on new players during a hectic summer window.

Dean Smith’s side have also been linked with Chelsea veteran Pedro Rodriguez, Brentford’s Said Benrahma and Millwall talisman Jed Wallace of late with a winger seemingly top of their January wishlist.