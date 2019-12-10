Quick links

Prolific Martin Hinteregger can't stop scoring amid Arsenal and West Ham links

Danny Owen
Manager of West Ham Manuel Pellegrini and Arsenal interim Manage Freddie Ljungberg meet ahead of the Premier League match between West Ham United and Arsenal FC at London Stadium
Is a Bundesliga defender with more goals than Alexandre Lacazette and Sebastien Haller heading to the Premier League?

Martin Hinteregger of Eintracht Frankfurt looks on during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Eintracht Frankfurt at Borussia-Park on October 27, 2019

Many strikers would kill to be able to finish like Martin Hinteregger.

Equally adept with the ball in the air or on the ground, the Eintracht Frankfurt and Austria star has found the net seven times for club and country this season already, including a typical poacher’s effort in a 5-1 thrashing of Bayern Munich.

Did we mention he is a centre-back?

 

Hinteregger is arguably the most prolific central defender in European football right now (if we ignore a heavily-tattooed Real Madrid madman with a penchant for Panenka penalties that is).

The most recent came in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Hertha Berlin – the best, however, was undoubtedly his stunning volley which flashed past Manuel Neuer in a friendly victory against Germany in the build up to the 2018 World Cup.

Austria's defender Martin Hinteregger (R) celebrates scoring during the UEFA Euro 2020 Group G qualification football match Austria v Israel in Vienna on October 10, 2019.

The Sun (7 November, page 58) reports that Premier League duo Arsenal and West Ham United are hoping to convince Frankfurt, who lost Luka Jovic, Ante Rebic and the Hammers’ own Sebastien Haller over the summer, to cash in on another of their star players. Hinteregger is valued at an affordable £20 million.

The former Augsburg stopper would not only enhance two of the Premier League’s most vulnerable backlines, he’d provide a real presence in the opposite box too with more goals to his name this season than Haller and Alexandre Lacazette.

Martin Hinteregger of Eintracht Frankfurt celebrates with team mate David Abraham of Eintracht Frankfurt after scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA Europa League group F match

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

