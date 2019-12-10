Prolific Martin Hinteregger can't stop scoring amid Arsenal and West Ham links

Is a Bundesliga defender with more goals than Alexandre Lacazette and Sebastien Haller heading to the Premier League?

Many strikers would kill to be able to finish like Martin Hinteregger.

Equally adept with the ball in the air or on the ground, the Eintracht Frankfurt and Austria star has found the net seven times for club and country this season already, including a typical poacher’s effort in a 5-1 thrashing of Bayern Munich.

Did we mention he is a centre-back?

Hinteregger is arguably the most prolific central defender in European football right now (if we ignore a heavily-tattooed Real Madrid madman with a penchant for Panenka penalties that is).

The most recent came in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Hertha Berlin – the best, however, was undoubtedly his stunning volley which flashed past Manuel Neuer in a friendly victory against Germany in the build up to the 2018 World Cup.

The Sun (7 November, page 58) reports that Premier League duo Arsenal and West Ham United are hoping to convince Frankfurt, who lost Luka Jovic, Ante Rebic and the Hammers’ own Sebastien Haller over the summer, to cash in on another of their star players. Hinteregger is valued at an affordable £20 million.

The former Augsburg stopper would not only enhance two of the Premier League’s most vulnerable backlines, he’d provide a real presence in the opposite box too with more goals to his name this season than Haller and Alexandre Lacazette.