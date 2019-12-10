'Incredible form': Rangers-linked Kevin Nisbet is producing remarkable statistics

Scottish Premiership challengers Rangers reportedly want to sign Dunfermline Athletic striker Kevin Nisbet.

It is not just Rangers who have been blown away by a Glasgow-born striker in the form of his life.

With 11 goals in his last six games, Kevin Nisbet is rapidly outgrowing the Scottish second tier and, according to the Glasgow Evening Times, the Dunfermline Athletic talisman could be rewarded with a life-changing move to Steven Gerrard’s giants.

Subscribe

Pars boss Steven Crawford admitted to Not the Old Firm last week that he wouldn’t stand in Nisbet’s way should Rangers come calling next month.

Yet it is fair to say he would rather see the hottest striker in Scottish football stick around and fire Dunfermline back into the big time. And Pars winger Greg Kiltie, who set up Nisbet’s winner away at Ayr United last week, will already be counting down the seconds until the January transfer window slams shut.

“Kevin is in ridiculous form with the amount of goals he’s scored but I want thanks off him for the assists! He’s in incredible form, his goalscoring form is a joke. It’s really nice playing off him,” the 22-year-old told Not the Old Firm.

Unfortunately for Kiltie, Crawford and co, Nisbet has already admitted that he is flattered to be linked with a ‘massive club’ like Rangers and his stunning run of form since those reports emerged hardly paint a picture of a man distracted by speculation.

Nisbet’s tally currently stands at 18 in 23 games – five more than even Jermain Defoe has managed for Rangers all season.