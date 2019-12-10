Quick links

Celtic

Everton

Premier League

Scottish Premiership

Alan Stubbs chooses between Everton's Jordan Pickford and Celtic's Fraser Forster

Danny Owen
St Mirren manager Alan Stubbs looks on during the Betfred Scottish League Cup match between Kilmarnock and St Mirren at Rugby Park on July 13, 2018 in Kilmarnock, Scotland.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fraser Forster has been exceptional since joining Scottish Premiership champions Celtic on loan from Premier League strugglers Southampton.

Fraser Forster of Celtic shows his appreciation to the fans after the UEFA Europa League group E match between Celtic FC and Stade Rennes at Celtic Park on November 28, 2019 in Glasgow,...

Celtic loanee Fraser Forster is better than £30 million Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and should be in line for an England re-call, Alan Stubbs has told the BBC.

A man who badly lost his way at Southampton, slipping to third in the pecking order at St Mary’s, has been in the form of his life since returning to former employers Celtic on a temporary basis over the summer.

Subscribe

Forster has produced a series of virtuoso performances for Neil Lennon’s side and was the hero of Hampden Park on Sunday. The giant glovesman made a whole host of saves, including one from an Alfredo Morelos penalty and one from a Ryan Jack thunderbolt, as The Hoops somehow managed to snatch the Scottish League Cup from under Rangers’ nose.

 

The 31-year-old’s exceptional displays have led some to suggest that a return to international contention after four years out of Gareth Southgate’s plans is on the cards, and Stubbs certainly believes that Forster has outshone England’s current incumbent this season.

"When you look at England's current number one, Jason Pickford, Forster's probably in better form," said the former centre-back, who played for both Everton and Celtic from 1996 to 2005.

Jordan Pickford of Everton looks dejected following his sides defeat in the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Everton FC at American Express Community Stadium on...

"So he just needs to keep doing what he's been doing, performing very well, and if he does then I'll be very surprised if a call-up is not coming for him very shortly. The saves he made (against Rangers) were nothing short of incredible at times."

"I wouldn't be surprised if Southampton tried to recall him, because they will be monitoring his progress. If I was Celtic, you would probably be trying to sign him sooner rather than later."

Forster has been arguably the most in-form goalkeeper in Britain since returning to the club where he lifted three Scottish Premiership titles at the start of his career.

Not only did the 31-year-old single-handedly drag Celtic to a tenth successive domestic trophy, he was also arguably their star performer during the Europa League group stages too, making one brilliant reflex stop in the dying seconds of a famous home win against Lazio.

Fraser Forster of Celtic lifts the Betfred Cup with Neil Lennon, Manager of Celtic after the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch