Destiny 2: When does the Season Of Dawn start?

Everything you must know about the reset and unlock time for when the Season of Dawn for Destiny 2 is scheduled to start.

The Season Of Dawn for Destiny 2 was shown off in an extensive livestream not too long ago and Bungie recently revealed their roadmap for when a bunch of exciting features are set to be dropped. For the many people who are greatly anticipating this forthcoming event, this article will tell you everything you must know about the unlock and reset time for when it is scheduled to start.

Bungie's Season Of Dawn update will replace the Season Of The Undying. This means you only have a few hours left at best to complete everything the soon-to-be-gone event has to offer.

But, provided you are ready, the good news is that you don't have to wait too long for the Season Of Dawn to finally begin.

When does the Season Of Dawn start for Destiny 2?

The Season Of Dawn for Destiny 2 will start at the reset and unlock time of 18:00 GMT and 13:00 EST.

Bungie's upcoming Season Of Dawn is also said to start for Destiny 2 players in other regions at 10:00 PST and 05:00 AEDT.

There will be a downtime a couple of hours before the event launches and becomes downloadable. The times are said to be 16:00 GMT, 11:00 EST and 08:00 PST.

The Destiny 2 Season of Dawn calendar/roadmap shows that on December 10th players will immediately have access to the new Sundial mode.

For those who don't even purchase the Season Of Dawn pass, the event's calendar also shows that everyone will have access to the Lantern of Osiris artefact, Solar subclass upgrades as well as access to the returning Elimination PvP mode which comes with a returning PvP map.

On December 17th, the Sundial mode will receive a new boss and players will be able to "save a legend". In addition, Destiny 2's Dawning winter holiday event will also commence on the very same day.

Not long after, December 24th will see the arrival of another new Sundial boss with players also being able to tackle the first Iron Banner of the season.

January 7th will see the addition of Legendary for Sundial, and players will also be able to hunt down the Devil's Run Exotic weapon.

A month later on February 4th, an enigmatic event called the Empyrean Foundation will begin, and Sundial will receive its final unique boss. The last event pencilled in on the calendar is the Crimson Day holiday which corresponds with Valentine's Day.

Click here to check out more information about the Season of Dawn for Destiny 2.