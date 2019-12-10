Destiny 2 and how to buy the Season Of Dawn pass

A simple guide for how to buy the Season Of Dawn pass for Destiny 2.

The Season Of Dawn for Destiny 2 is fast-approaching meaning players only have a few hours at best to complete all of what the Season Of The Undying has to offer. Provided you're entirely ready and in tip-top shape, this article will provide everything you need to know about how to buy the forthcoming Battle Pass.

Bungie revealed a bunch of new content and features for the upcoming Season Of Dawn event in an extensive livestream, and they have also revealed a calendar/roadmap that should have fans foaming at the mouth with anticipation.

One of the many new features includes a unique Sundial mode. This will be available exclusively to those who buy the Season Of Dawn pass, and below you can find out how to do just that so you don't miss out on the excitement.

How do you buy the Season Of Dawn pass for Destiny 2?

You can buy the Season Of Dawn pass for Destiny 2 from the in-game Eververse Store.

Bungie's Season Of Dawn event is said to cost 1,000 silver and it will be available on December 10th.

Over on the PlayStation, Xbox and Steam storefronts, you can purchase 1,000 silver for the cost of £8.39.

While this is how you buy the upcoming event, there is a technicality you should be fully aware of so you don't go wasting your hard-earned money.

If you purchased the Digital Deluxe version of Shadowkeep, you will already have access to the Season Of Dawn pass when the event becomes live. Not only that, but you'll also have immediate access to the next two seasons that will arrive afterwards.

Provided you purchase and boast the Season Of Dawn pass for Destiny 2, you will have access to the below additions:

The Exotic Scout Rifle, Symmetry

New 6-player activity: The Sundial

Exotic Quests, Seasonal Armor Sets, and Ornaments

New Triumphs, Bounties, and Seasonal Lore Books

Exotic Emote, Ghost, Ornament, and Finisher

Additional Season Pass rewards to unlock

However, if you don't get the Season Of Dawn pass, you will still receive some new content. This includes the following:

Free Seasonal Rank Rewards

Seasonal Artifact: The Lantern of Osiris

Help Osiris fix the timeline by restoring Obelisks on four destinations

Unlock the Seasonal Armor Set: Righteous

Progress through Season ranks to earn the Exotic Scout Rifle, Symmetry

Destiny 2 Season Of Dawn will be available on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia.