Declan Rice comments on West Ham United fans booing the side

West Ham United were beaten 3-1 by Arsenal in their latest match last night.

West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has told the Daily Mirror that it is ‘horrible’ to hear the boos at the London Stadium.

West Ham were beaten 3-1 by Arsenal last night, and frustrations around the ground boiled to the surface.

West Ham looked to have the three points within their grasp when Angelo Ogbonna had put them into the lead against the Gunners, but they let the visitors back into the game.

Gabriel Martinelli struck an equaliser for Arsenal and West Ham’s heads seemed to drop, as they let their advantage drop.

Arsenal went on take the three points after scoring three times in 10 minutes, with West Ham supporters annoyed with their side’s lack of ruthlessness.

The Hammers were booed off at full-time, such was the anger at their performance.

And Rice said: "We have to win our home games. It is horrible to hear the boos. We want to make the fans happy. But we have lost big games here. Now is the time to stay together. Games come thick and fast and we need to regroup.”

West Ham’s failure to win yesterday means that their terrible run of form recently continues.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side have slipped all the way down to 16th place in the Premier League table, with the Chilean boss now under severe pressure.