David Prutton shares what he finds 'excellent' about Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United

Leeds United are flying in the upper reaches of the Championship as Marcelo Bielsa bids to bring top-flight football back to Elland Road.

David Prutton has praised Leeds United ahead of their upcoming midweek Championship game, saying the Whites boast "excellent" game management amid their continued superb form in the league (Sky Sports News).

Leeds have notched up six consecutive wins and have been unbeaten since early October, not to mention having kept three consecutive clean sheets and only shipping two goals in their last seven games.

Marcelo Bielsa's charges have established an eight-point gap between themselves in second and third-placed Fulham, while only an equally impressive West Brom are ahead of the Elland Road side, by two points.

Up next for Leeds is the visit of Hull to Elland Road, a side currently 12th in the standings and boasting one of the league's most prolific forwards in 22-year-old Jarrod Bowen, currently on 15 Championship goals.

Despite the threat posed by Bowen, Prutton believes Leeds will get the points against the Tigers, predicting a 3-1 win for the Whites amid more pressure on visiting manager Grant McCann.

"We seem to be saying it every week, but this Leeds team are taking the Championship by storm and I can't see anything but a win for Marcelo Bielsa's side here," Prutton wrote on Sky Sports News. "Their game management is excellent and they often pick up points even when they aren't at the races.

"Grant McCann will have certainly hoped for an easier ride in the last two outings. Hull were comfortably beaten by basement side Barnsley at Oakwell and then had to rely on Jarrod Bowen to rescue a win against Stoke. They need to pick up a few more wins or he could be off in January."