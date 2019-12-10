Confirmed Red Bull Salzburg v Liverpool lineups: Lovren starts, Origi on the bench

Liverpool take on Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League this evening.
Salzburg lineup
Starting:
- Cican Stankovic
- Rasmus Nissen
- Jérôme Onguéné
- Andreas Ulmer
- Maximilian Wöber
- Zlatko Junuzović
- Enock Mwepu
- Dominik Szoboszlai
- Hwang Hee-Chan
- Erling Håland
- Takumi Minamino
Substitutes: Carlos Coronel, André Ramalho, Albert Vallci, Majeed Ashimeru, Masaya Okugawa, Patson Daka, Smail Prevljak.
Liverpool lineup
Starting:
- Alisson
- Trent Alexander-Arnold
- Virgil van Dijk
- Dejan Lovren
- Andrew Robertson
- Jordan Henderson
- Naby Keïta
- Georginio Wijnaldum
- Roberto Firmino
- Sadio Mané
- Mohamed Salah
Substitutes: Adrián, Joe Gomez, Curtis Jones, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Xherdan Shaqiri, Divock Origi.
