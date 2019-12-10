Confirmed Red Bull Salzburg v Liverpool lineups: Lovren starts, Origi on the bench

Liverpool take on Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League this evening.

Hosts Salzburg go with Cican Stankovic in goal, behind a back four of Rasmus Nissen Kristensen, Jerome Onguene, Maximilian Wober and Andreas Ulmer.

Enock Mwepu partners Zlatko Junuzovic in midfield, with Dominik Szoboszlai and Takumi Minamo on the flanks in a 4-4-2.

Erling Haaland leads the line alongside Hwang Hee-chan, meaning Patson Daka has to settle for a spot on the bench.

Albert Vallci, Andre Ramalho, Carlos Coronel, Majeed Ashimeru, Masaya Okugawa and Smail Prevljak make up the rest of the bench.

Meanwhile, Liverpool start Alisson in goal, and it's a strong back four ahead of him with Dejan Lovren passed fit to play.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson make up the rest of the back four alongside Lovren, with Gini Wjinaldum in the holding midfield role.

Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita join the Dutchman in midfield, with Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane leading the attack.

Divock Origi is only on the bench, alongside Adrian, Joe Gomez, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones and Xherdan Shaqiri.

