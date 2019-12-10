Confirmed Leeds United v Hull City line-ups: Phillips returns, Alioski surprisingly benched

Leeds United take on Hull City at Elland Road this evening...

Leeds United starting XI: Casilla; Ayling, White, Berardi, Dallas; Phillips, Klich, Hernandez; Harrison, Costa, Bamford.

Leeds United substitutes: Miazek, Douglas, Struijk, Alioski, Gotts, Clarke, Nketiah.

Hull City starting XI: Long; Lichaj, Burke, De Wijs, Elder; Batty, Da Silva; Bowen, Irvine, Grosicki; Eaves.

Hull City substitutes: Ingram, Tafazolli, Honeyman, Bowler, Kingsley, Pennington, Lewis-Potter.

Leeds start with Kiko Casilla in goal, behind a back four of Luke Ayling, Ben White, Gaetano Berardi and Stuart Dallas, with White returning to a centre back role having played in holding midfield against Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Kalvin Phillips reclaims his spot there, with Mateusz Klich and Pablo Hernandez further ahead of him, supporting the front three of Jack Harrison, Helder Costa and Patrick Bamford.

Ezgjan Alioski is surprisingly left on the bench tonight, alongside Kamil Miazek, Barry Douglas, Pascal Struijk, Robbie Gotts, Jack Clarke and Eddie Nketiah.

Meanwhile, Hull go with George Long in goal, behind a four-man defence of Eric Lichaj, Reece Burke, Jordy de Wijs and Callum Elder.

Daniel Batty partners Leo Da Silva Lopes in midfield, with the dangerous trio of Jarrod Bowen, Jackson Irvine and Kamil Grosicki supporting Tom Eaves up top.

Ex-Leeds loanee Matthew Pennington is on the bench, alongside Matt Ingram, Ryan Tafazolli, George Honeyman, Josh Bowler, Stephen Kingsley and Keane Lewis-Potter.