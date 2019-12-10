Quick links

Leeds United

Hull City

Confirmed Leeds United v Hull City line-ups: Phillips returns, Alioski surprisingly benched

Olly Dawes
General views of Elland Road before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Aston Villa at Elland Road on December 03, 2016 in Leeds, England.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United take on Hull City at Elland Road this evening...

Leeds United starting XI: Casilla; Ayling, White, Berardi, Dallas; Phillips, Klich, Hernandez; Harrison, Costa, Bamford.

Leeds United substitutes: Miazek, Douglas, Struijk, Alioski, Gotts, Clarke, Nketiah.

Hull City starting XI: Long; Lichaj, Burke, De Wijs, Elder; Batty, Da Silva; Bowen, Irvine, Grosicki; Eaves.

Hull City substitutes: Ingram, Tafazolli, Honeyman, Bowler, Kingsley, Pennington, Lewis-Potter.

Leeds start with Kiko Casilla in goal, behind a back four of Luke Ayling, Ben White, Gaetano Berardi and Stuart Dallas, with White returning to a centre back role having played in holding midfield against Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Kalvin Phillips reclaims his spot there, with Mateusz Klich and Pablo Hernandez further ahead of him, supporting the front three of Jack Harrison, Helder Costa and Patrick Bamford.

Ezgjan Alioski is surprisingly left on the bench tonight, alongside Kamil Miazek, Barry Douglas, Pascal Struijk, Robbie Gotts, Jack Clarke and Eddie Nketiah.

Meanwhile, Hull go with George Long in goal, behind a four-man defence of Eric Lichaj, Reece Burke, Jordy de Wijs and Callum Elder.

Daniel Batty partners Leo Da Silva Lopes in midfield, with the dangerous trio of Jarrod Bowen, Jackson Irvine and Kamil Grosicki supporting Tom Eaves up top.

Ex-Leeds loanee Matthew Pennington is on the bench, alongside Matt Ingram, Ryan Tafazolli, George Honeyman, Josh Bowler, Stephen Kingsley and Keane Lewis-Potter.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch