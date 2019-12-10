Chris McKee claims he picked Rangers despite Everton offer

Rangers beat a number of clubs to lure Chris McKee to Ibrox.

Rangers striker Chris McKee has told the Glasgow Evening Times that he was offered a trial by Everton before making his move to Ibrox, but he turned them down.

The Gers have a strong partnership with Linfield, and ex-Rangers striker David Healy is actually in charge of the Northern Irish side right now.

Rangers have three Northern Irish talents coming through their reserves right now, with Kyle McClelland, Daniel Finlayson and Cammy Palmer all emerging.

Rangers haven't stopped there though, recruiting more players from Northern Ireland in recent times, with Linfield duo Ross McCausland and Lewis MacKinnon arriving over the summer.

Going back to last season, Rangers raided Linfield for striker McKee, who had impressed on trial with the Gers before penning a three-year deal in 2018.

McKee, 17, has hit three goals in 11 games for the Northern Ireland Under-17's, and there are real hopes that the striker will go on to have a big future.

The teenager has now admitted that he was always set on signing for Rangers, claiming it was a 'no-brainer' to join the Gers when they offered him a deal.

McKee was so desperate to join Rangers that he snubbed a deal at Nottingham Forest, and even rejected Everton's offer of a trial, with no regrets about snubbing those English sides for Rangers.

“I had a few clubs after me so I had a decision to make but my mind was always to sign for Rangers right from the very start,” said McKee. “When Rangers offered me a contract, it was a no-brainer for me to sign it and I am delighted to be here and thankful for the opportunity. The main thing was when I came to Rangers, it felt like I was at home. The Scottish are very similar to the Northern Irish and we have the same sort of personalities.”

“I felt when I went down to England I wasn’t accepted as much in their groups but all the boys and the staff made me feel at home at Rangers. I was offered terms at Nottingham Forest and Stevenage and was supposed to go on trial at Everton and Swansea but I turned them down because I wanted to get my Rangers deal finished. I have no regrets at all and it has been great,” he added.