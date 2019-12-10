Quick links

Chelsea

Premier League

Chelsea fans react to Christian Pulisic's display against Lille

John Verrall
Christian Pulisic of USA in action during the International Friendly match between Italy and the United States of America at Cristal Arena on November 20, 2018 in Genk, Belgium.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic helped Frank Lampard's side to a vital 2-1 victory this evening.

Christian Pulisic of Chelsea runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on November 30, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Chelsea fans have praised the performance of Christian Pulisic against Lille this evening.

Chelsea came through a testing match against the French side tonight, as they sealed their progress to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

 

Chelsea looked comfortable for much of the contest, but Loic Remy’s late goal for Lille set up a nervy ending.

The Blues did manage to hold on to claim a 2-1 victory though, as they secured second spot in their group.

There were plenty of positive performances from Chelsea’s players, but Pulisic caught the eye more than most.

Pulisic made a slow start at Chelsea in his initial few weeks at the club, but is now proving to be a brilliant addition.

The American international has added pace and trickery to Chelsea’s attack, and is proving a nightmare to mark for opposition sides.

The Blues’ focus will now turn to Premier League matters again, with Frank Lampard’s side due to face Bournemouth at the weekend.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for CHELSEA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch