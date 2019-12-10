Chelsea fans react to Christian Pulisic's display against Lille

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic helped Frank Lampard's side to a vital 2-1 victory this evening.

Chelsea fans have praised the performance of Christian Pulisic against Lille this evening.

Chelsea came through a testing match against the French side tonight, as they sealed their progress to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Chelsea looked comfortable for much of the contest, but Loic Remy’s late goal for Lille set up a nervy ending.

The Blues did manage to hold on to claim a 2-1 victory though, as they secured second spot in their group.

There were plenty of positive performances from Chelsea’s players, but Pulisic caught the eye more than most.

Through to the knockout stage. And it's a really joy to see Pulisic play.

Come on @ChelseaFC — Ben (@benotozoa) December 10, 2019

Apart from the nervy last 10 mins Chelsea were well in control of the game!! Good to have rudiger back!! Yet another brilliant performance by pulisic Onto the next round where a tougher opponent awaits as we finished 2nd in the group! #KTBFFH #CHELOSC — Stallon Gomes (@gomestallon) December 10, 2019

I kinda feel like Christian Pulisic deserved more minutes. He was brilliant today. — SERG (@luvayo_8496) December 10, 2019

Pulisic was unbelievable tonight — Marvthegreatest™ (@Marvitodude) December 10, 2019

Pulisic made a slow start at Chelsea in his initial few weeks at the club, but is now proving to be a brilliant addition.

The American international has added pace and trickery to Chelsea’s attack, and is proving a nightmare to mark for opposition sides.

The Blues’ focus will now turn to Premier League matters again, with Frank Lampard’s side due to face Bournemouth at the weekend.