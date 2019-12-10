Quick links

Chelsea fans react after hearing Aston Villa want Pedro

Chelsea FC fans react during the International Champions Cup match between FC Internazionale and Chelsea FC at National Stadium on July 29, 2017 in Singapore.
Chelsea winger Pedro has been linked with Aston Villa.

Pedro of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on November 30, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Chelsea can make signings in January now their transfer ban has been lifted, and rumours are already surrounding Frank Lampard's plans.

The Blues may well dip into the transfer market come January, with a couple of positions needing some attention despite enjoying a promising season.

Young players are thriving under Lampard, and that may just mean that some experienced players end up leaving the club next month.

 

Striker Olivier Giroud is a prime candidate to go, as is left back Marcos Alonso, whilst Pedro is being linked away from the club too.

The Telegraph report that Aston Villa are keen on signing Pedro, with Dean Smith keen on landing a new winger in January.

It's claimed that the Spaniard is a target due to mixed performances from the likes of Jota, Trezeguet and Anwar El Ghazi, with Villa hoping for a cut-price deal.

Pedro of Chelsea passes the ball during the Carabao Cup Round of 16 match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on October 30, 2019 in London, England.

Pedro's deal ends next summer, meaning he has just a few months left at Stamford Bridge, and a new deal looks unlikely for the 32-year-old.

Chelsea fans have been taking to Twitter to react to the rumours, with some begging Villa to take him and get him off the Chelsea books, with some feeling that Villa are his level now.

Others want swap deals done with Villa, with Chelsea fans ambitiously asking for John McGinn and Jack Grealish in exchange, which absolutely wouldn't happen for a player with just a few months left on his contract, but it does just go to show how impressive the Villa midfielders have been this season.

Chelsea FC fans react during the International Champions Cup match between FC Internazionale and Chelsea FC at National Stadium on July 29, 2017 in Singapore.

