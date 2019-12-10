Chelsea fans react after hearing Aston Villa want Pedro

Chelsea winger Pedro has been linked with Aston Villa.

Chelsea can make signings in January now their transfer ban has been lifted, and rumours are already surrounding Frank Lampard's plans.

The Blues may well dip into the transfer market come January, with a couple of positions needing some attention despite enjoying a promising season.

Young players are thriving under Lampard, and that may just mean that some experienced players end up leaving the club next month.

Striker Olivier Giroud is a prime candidate to go, as is left back Marcos Alonso, whilst Pedro is being linked away from the club too.

The Telegraph report that Aston Villa are keen on signing Pedro, with Dean Smith keen on landing a new winger in January.

It's claimed that the Spaniard is a target due to mixed performances from the likes of Jota, Trezeguet and Anwar El Ghazi, with Villa hoping for a cut-price deal.

Pedro's deal ends next summer, meaning he has just a few months left at Stamford Bridge, and a new deal looks unlikely for the 32-year-old.

Chelsea fans have been taking to Twitter to react to the rumours, with some begging Villa to take him and get him off the Chelsea books, with some feeling that Villa are his level now.

Others want swap deals done with Villa, with Chelsea fans ambitiously asking for John McGinn and Jack Grealish in exchange, which absolutely wouldn't happen for a player with just a few months left on his contract, but it does just go to show how impressive the Villa midfielders have been this season.

Swap deal for McGinn i'm hearing? Agent Terry is in full flow! https://t.co/BPxo5c0PXw — RaphtaliaSZN (@RaphtaliaCFC) December 8, 2019

Take him please @AVFCOfficial — Tom Clifford (@tomcliffordcfc) December 8, 2019

Sale him now — KingStephen (@Tohozin_Bosco) December 8, 2019

That's his level right now. Good move if it happens — Callum_Cheek77 (@hadheyhemor) December 8, 2019

I would thank them — Dr. Akinwande (@AkinLion_) December 8, 2019

Where do I sign to make this happen? — Grima FC (@grimafc) December 9, 2019

Pedro Grealish swap — Sourab Santhosh (@SanthoshSourab) December 8, 2019

grealish in return... — febrian permana (@febrian_pepe) December 8, 2019

Pedro for Grealish then — TheKuzco (@hardeyshurlar1) December 8, 2019

Grealish swap deal is good option — sreeku cfc (@sreenkulayarat1) December 9, 2019

let's struck them against the wall



swapping deal with Jack Grealish won't be bad https://t.co/yrThZxQ2yg — CFC Taylor (@ArenaBlues) December 8, 2019

McGinn in exchange — Franklincredible (@_Trigga23) December 8, 2019

Straight swap for mcginn — Lee Bailey (@LeeroyBrown1978) December 9, 2019

maybe we could do u a deal take pedro,alonso,giroud and we will chuck in ross barkley for free for mcginn or grealish — Ryan bains (@Ryanbains7) December 8, 2019