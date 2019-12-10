Celtic fans bombard Motherwell's David Turnbull with tweets

The Motherwell midfielder was strongly linked with a summer move to Celtic.

The Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull has found himself bombarded by tweets from Celtic supporters.

Turnbull was strongly linked with a summer move to Celtic Park and looked to be heading to Glasgow until injury scuppered a £3.25 million deal.

An initial prognosis had the 20-year-old down to miss the rest of 2019 and that still seems to be the case.

But Turnbull is at least off crutches and finally back running, although he is keen not to set any targets regarding his comeback.

Nevertheless, some Celtic fans are keeping their fingers crossed that Turnbull's transfer can be resurrected in January.

Here are some of the things they're saying to him on Twitter...

hope to see u in the hoops soon — David Long (@Davidlong85) December 9, 2019

Hope to see you at celtic soon best wishes on your recovery — Hugh McGhie (@Hughmcghie1) December 9, 2019

Did Celtic send you your winners medal for the cup final — Darren McDonnell (@DarrenMcDonnel8) December 9, 2019

See you in January David — Kylamhón (@Hendawg98) December 9, 2019

Hope to see you do well and get your deserved move to Celtic — Declan McGlone (@decmcglone) December 9, 2019

See you in Paradise come January — Martin Rooney (@Roonster70) December 10, 2019

Straight back into a Celtic top — Marc McEwan (@marcmcewan_80) December 10, 2019

In a hooped Jersey I hope — Mark Cook (@MarkCook1888) December 10, 2019

See you soon, Chief. — Belfast Bhoy (@BxlfastBhoy) December 10, 2019

Signing for Celtic soon I hope — Helen McCallum (@HMccallum_75) December 10, 2019

Take it easy in your recovery mate, you'll get your move to the hoops in good time. Although the well are a decent team to watch this season, you'd make them a force to be reckoned with. — Andy (@andyblack1888) December 9, 2019

Get yerself fit in time for the quadruple treble ma man. — Black Ice (@BlackIceTGEF) December 10, 2019

Turnbull’s first full senior campaign ended with 16 goals and seven assists in 34 games and saw him crowned the Scottish Football Writers’ Association young player of the year.

Unsurprisingly, that led to reports of interest from further afield than Celtic Park, with Southampton, Norwich City, Bristol City and Sheffield Wednesday also linked, although the Bhoys are understood to have come closer than any of those to a deal.

Celtic fans - where do you expect Turnbull to end up?