Celtic fans bombard Motherwell's David Turnbull with tweets

A fan is seen during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Celtic FC and Bayern Muenchen at Celtic Park on October 31, 2017 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
The Motherwell midfielder was strongly linked with a summer move to Celtic.

27th April 2019, Fir Park, Motherwell, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Motherwell versus Dundee; David Turnbull of Motherwell celebrates after scoring for 1-1 in the 11th minute

The Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull has found himself bombarded by tweets from Celtic supporters.

Turnbull was strongly linked with a summer move to Celtic Park and looked to be heading to Glasgow until injury scuppered a £3.25 million deal.

 

An initial prognosis had the 20-year-old down to miss the rest of 2019 and that still seems to be the case.

But Turnbull is at least off crutches and finally back running, although he is keen not to set any targets regarding his comeback.

A fan is seen during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Celtic FC and Bayern Muenchen at Celtic Park on October 31, 2017 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

Nevertheless, some Celtic fans are keeping their fingers crossed that Turnbull's transfer can be resurrected in January.

Here are some of the things they're saying to him on Twitter...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Turnbull’s first full senior campaign ended with 16 goals and seven assists in 34 games and saw him crowned the Scottish Football Writers’ Association young player of the year.

Unsurprisingly, that led to reports of interest from further afield than Celtic Park, with Southampton, Norwich City, Bristol City and Sheffield Wednesday also linked, although the Bhoys are understood to have come closer than any of those to a deal.

Celtic fans - where do you expect Turnbull to end up?

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

