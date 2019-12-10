Carlos Carvalhal comments on reported Everton target Vitor Pereira & shares what he's like

Everton could potentially be closing on securing the services of a new permanent manager.

Carlos Carvahal has shared that Everton's next reported manager, Vitor Pereira is keen on managing in England and is someone who likes to play with 'high pressure' and an 'organised defence'.

The former Sheffield Wednesday boss also shared that talks he had with his fellow countryman and how he wants to work in England, as Carvahal thinks that Pereira potentially getting the Everton job would suit both parties.

As reported by BBC Sport, Everton have Pereira on their shortlist for him to become their next manager, as he is currently plying his trade in China's Super League.

Speaking to Sky Sports News (10/12/19 13:20 pm), Carvahal shared his thoughts on Pereira, what Everton fans can expect and how good his English is.

"About Vitor, he is a very good manager," Carvalhal told Sky Sports. "He is that kind of manager that is a winner. He's very organised and a workaholic in the job. He lives 24 hours in football. He likes to play with high pressure. He likes to play with the ball. His defences are usually organised. So far, he is having a fantastic career.

"He was champion in Portugal in very difficult circumstances at that moment with Porto. He did well with Olympiacos. He was champion in China with a club that didn't win the Championship for a long time. He's a very, very good manager. If Everton should [go for] Vitor Pereira, it would be very good for both. For Everton and to Vitor Pereira.

"I talk with him sometimes, he had the opportunity to go to China. To China, he had a good challenge there. It wasn't just about money. It was a challenge that club could be champion. I know, he needs a lot of adrenaline. I think it will be not now in a short time, he wants to work in England. For sure because of the adrenaline of the competition. You don't have more adrenaline than English football - he speaks very well [on his English] - he's fluent and he speaks really well."

Whoever takes over Everton next will have a tough job on their hands because it has been tough for previous managers to match the expectations of the club.

The Toffees are trying their utmost best to get into Europe, but despite spending heavy and having a number of highly-rated coaches at their disposal, it has been difficult for them.

Duncan Ferguson is currently in charge of proceedings at Goodison Park and he guided the club to a much-needed win over the weekend against Chelsea.