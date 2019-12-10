CoD Modern Warfare: How to get Golem by completing Kuvalda in Eastern Verdansk

Everything you must know about how to unlock and get Operator Golem in Call Of Duty Modern Warfare by completing Kuvalda in Eastern Verdansk.

Season 1 for Call Of Duty Modern Warfare has been live since December 3rd and today fans are getting a classic multiplayer mode with the arrival of Infected. While that is very exciting in and of itself, this article will now deviate from the matter by instead telling you everything you must know about how to get and unlock Operator Golem by completing Kuvalda in Eastern Verdansk.

The very first Season of Call Of Duty Modern Warfare has seen the arrival of a badass chick named Mara, and players will also be able to get Nikto when he becomes available in the store. But, while waiting to get Nikto, players can easily get Golem in the meantime.

And no, he's not a bipolar skeleton with a hatred for hobbits.

How do you unlock Golem in Call Of Duty Modern Warfare?

You unlock Golem in Call Of Duty Modern Warfare by completing the Spec Ops mission Operation Kuvalda.

Completing Kuvalda in Eastern Verdansk isn't too difficult a challenge and it will unlock Golem for you straight after.

If you're a fan of Operator Mara introduced in Season 1, the bad news is that you'll have to choose between either her or Golem. But, when Nikto becomes available to get, you'll be able to equip both him and Golem together.

As for who Golem is, he's a Coalition Operator similar to Mara, Charly and D-Day. His faction is Warcom, his citizenship is Germany and Activision have provided the following description about his background and origin:

“Joined KSK, following family tradition of elite soldiers. Master bow hunter and wilderness tracker. Hunts the enemies of the EU in the harshest conditions on Earth. Enjoys reputation as an excellent cook and storyteller.”

