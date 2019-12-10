Quick links

Brendan Rodgers points out how Maddison's stats are similar to Henderson's

Olly Dawes
Brendan Rodgers manager of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Leicester City at Villa Park on December 08, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Leicester City ace James Maddison is enjoying a fine season.

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has told Sky Sports that James Maddison has become statistically similar to Jordan Henderson this season.

The Foxes won yet again on Sunday, hammering Aston Villa 4-1 at Villa Park with Jamie Vardy on the scoresheet with two more goals.

It's now eight wins in a row for Leicester, and they're actually emerging as the main contender to Liverpool for the Premier League title.

 

Liverpool are one of only two Premier League teams to beat Leicester this season, so their upcoming meeting on Boxing Day promises to be a huge game.

Leicester have so many impressive players, with their recruitment simply outstanding in recent years, but James Maddison is one of their most important players.

The England international is one of the Premier League's most creative players, but he's also weighed in with five goals so far this season.

James Maddison of Leicester City reacts during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Leicester City at Villa Park on December 08, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Everybody loves Maddison's attacking play, but boss Rodgers – formerly of Liverpool – has pointed out a stat that some may not quite believe.

Rodgers highlighted that Maddison has increased his defensive output, meaning his stats in terms of blocks, interceptions and ball recoveries are now up there with Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson's, showing just what a well-rounded player Maddison is becoming.

“If you look at James Maddison’s numbers, everyone will look at his creative side, but he ranks now - believe it or not - in terms of interceptions, blocks and winning the ball, back, he’s in the same sort of bracket as Jordan Henderson,” said Rodgers – and the battle between the midfielders later this month will be key to the match.

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool celebrates winning the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC at Anfield on December 4, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

