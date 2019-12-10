12 of the most outrageous Boris Johnson Love Actually memes

Love Actually could have been VERY different if Boris Johnson took the place of Andrew Lincoln.

As we plough towards the General Election on Thursday, December 12th, the online marketing campaigns from the major political parties are really trying to step up and win every vote possible.

To the surprise of absolutely nobody, we've been greeted with a slew of awkward and cringe-worthy adverts from every corner of the political spectrum.

While Jeremy Corbyn spent a warm fireside afternoon comedically spooling through a collection of mean tweets, The Conservatives have turned to one of the nation's favourite Christmas films for inspiration.

ON TV THIS CHRISTMAS: Your complete guide to Christmas films on TV this year

Boris Johnson has parodied a famous Love Actually scene

Yes, that's right, Boris Johnson has taken on the role of Andrew Lincoln's character, Mark, holding up oversized cue cards to the sound of Christmas carols.

Unsurprisingly, the video features Boris's robotic 'Get Brexit Done' election mantra and takes a dig at his main opponent for good measure.

Plenty of Boris's supporters have praised the parody of Love Actually while others have been left unimpressed as...

A Labour MP beat him to it

On November 22nd, a full two and a half weeks ago, Labour's MP for Tooting, Dr Rosena Allin-Khan uploaded her take on the famous Love Actually scene which shows her persuading a Tory voter to change allegiances.

The best memes out there

You would think for a party who have been churning out cringe-worthy content on social media ever since the election was announced, that they'd realise that this Love Actually parody could easily work against Boris Johnson.

Through the magic of photoshop, those big white cards make for an easy target and it's safe to say that social media has not failed to deliver.

There may be some strong language in the tweets ahead.

That Boris Johnson Love Actually ripoff, if was the truth actually. pic.twitter.com/G2UI6sOM7L — steve harper (@Dossard49) December 10, 2019

#BorisJohnson did a love actually video. Maybe he could have spent his time actually answering questions in a TV interview. Anyway,, I’ve fixed the cards for him. Enjoy. #NHS pic.twitter.com/iUFxUj1Ok4 — ed nash (@ednash5) December 10, 2019

Even Labour's Dr Rosena Allin-Khan was quick to point out that she beat Boris to the Love Actually parody idea.

I’m afraid @Avaaz already did a much, much better one a week ago: pic.twitter.com/1EFcTb7zDk — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) December 10, 2019

Fixed it for you mate pic.twitter.com/fNU3tm7Xak — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) December 9, 2019

Meanwhile, others have been pointing out that if Boris was the Prime Minister in Love Actually, the famous scene with the adventurous US President could have gone very differently, especially if there was a post-Brexit trade deal supposedly on the cards.

Hugh Grant, a starring actor in Love Actually, and the best Prime Minister Britain has had in a long, long time has also come up in discussion.

Others, however, have been citing the actor himself after he spoke on BBC Radio 4 on the morning of December 10th.

Boris Johnson left out this card from his awful Love Actually pastiche, as pointed out by @HackedOffHugh on radio 4 just now pic.twitter.com/RQccR2qytF — Emma Hope Allwood (@emmahopeall) December 10, 2019

"One of the cards... Boris Johnson didn't hold up was the one saying "Because at Christmas you tell the truth"



Actor Hugh Grant @HackedOffHugh, who wants people to vote tactically against Brexit, gives his view of the PM's version of the famous Love Actually cards scene pic.twitter.com/HyU9Uk47Sd — BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) December 10, 2019