Barry Ferguson thinks Celtic's Fraser Forster could be in line for an England recall

Fraser Forster produced one of his best performances for Celtic on Sunday.

Barry Ferguson has backed the idea of Celtic's Fraser Forster earning an international recall after he produced one of his best performances to date on Sunday.

Forster was in fine form for the Bhoys as they beat Rangers 1-0 in the League Cup final at Hampden - with the Englishman saving Alfredo Morelos' penalty in the second half.

Celtic re-signed Forster in the summer on a season-long loan from Southampton, as the 'great wall' has represented England on six occasions, with the last of those appearances coming in 2016.

Speaking to PLZ Soccer (09/12/19), former Gers man, Ferguson backed the idea of Forster being called back into the England side, as he stated that Gareth Southgate has to be impressed with what he saw from him.

On whether Forster can be in with an England recall: "Well, certainly in that kind of form," Ferguson told PLZ Soccer. "I think if the England manager was watching that you have got to be impressed with some of the saves he made.

"He just had a great day. It was thoroughly deserved and he was the best player on the park."

It would be very difficult for Forster to earn an England recall given what is front of him on the international scene, at this moment in time.

Jordan Pickford is England's number one, whilst Tom Heaton and Nick Pope are behind the Everton man, with Sheffield United's Dean Henderson recently earning his debut call by Southgate after an injury to Villa's Heaton.

Those four are ahead of Forster in the pecking order, as the Celtic man's lack of game time in recent seasons and the fact that he hasn't played for his country in three years doesn't fall into his favour.