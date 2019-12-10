Quick links

Aston Villa

Premier League

Aston Villa fans react on Twitter to Indiana Vassilev brace for U23s last night

Giuseppe Labellarte
Indiana Vassilev of Aston Villa scores for Aston Villa during the Premier League 2 between Aston Villa and Fulham at Villa Park on October 21, 2019 in Birmingham, England.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aston Villa academy winger Indiana Vassilev scored a brace for the Villa Park U23s - some Villans faithful think Dean Smith should take note.

Indiana Vassilev of Aston Villa scores for Aston Villa during the Premier League 2 between Aston Villa and Fulham at Villa Park on October 21, 2019 in Birmingham, England.

A number of Aston Villa fans have been commenting on Twitter about the Under-23s triumphing in an eight-goal thriller in the Premier League 2 second division last night and Indiana Vassilev won plenty of plaudits.

The Villa Park U23s faced their Middlesbrough counterparts at Bodymoor Heath and the 18-year-old American opened the scoring with a fifth-minute header, only for Daniel Dodds to make it level within two minutes.

Vassilev then put Villa ahead again, completing his brace with a low drive before the break, only for Boro to equalise again after Mungo Bridge nearly pulled the hosts further ahead, as Isaiah Jones made it 2-2.

 

However, Villa then raced into a two-goal advantage thanks to a quickfire brace from Jack Clarke, and Michael Tait added a goal to his two assists to make it 5-2, before Dodds became the third player with a brace on the night for a 5-3 final score.

Vassilev, a winger and attacking midfielder, wears the number 9 shirt for the young Villans, and quite a few fans couldn't help but contrast his form on the night with that of the senior number 9, for whom goals seem to be few and far between.

Here is some of the social media reaction to the teenager's display on the night:

General Views of Villa Park the home of Aston Villa during the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Bristol City at Villa Park on April 13, 2019 in Birmingham, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch