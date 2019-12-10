Aston Villa fans react on Twitter to Indiana Vassilev brace for U23s last night

Aston Villa academy winger Indiana Vassilev scored a brace for the Villa Park U23s - some Villans faithful think Dean Smith should take note.

A number of Aston Villa fans have been commenting on Twitter about the Under-23s triumphing in an eight-goal thriller in the Premier League 2 second division last night and Indiana Vassilev won plenty of plaudits.

The Villa Park U23s faced their Middlesbrough counterparts at Bodymoor Heath and the 18-year-old American opened the scoring with a fifth-minute header, only for Daniel Dodds to make it level within two minutes.

Vassilev then put Villa ahead again, completing his brace with a low drive before the break, only for Boro to equalise again after Mungo Bridge nearly pulled the hosts further ahead, as Isaiah Jones made it 2-2.

However, Villa then raced into a two-goal advantage thanks to a quickfire brace from Jack Clarke, and Michael Tait added a goal to his two assists to make it 5-2, before Dodds became the third player with a brace on the night for a 5-3 final score.

Vassilev, a winger and attacking midfielder, wears the number 9 shirt for the young Villans, and quite a few fans couldn't help but contrast his form on the night with that of the senior number 9, for whom goals seem to be few and far between.

Here is some of the social media reaction to the teenager's display on the night:

