Paul Merson reckons Arsenal made Freddie Ljungberg decision partly based on saving 'a few quid'

Arsenal gave Freddie Ljungberg the Gunners reins on a caretaker basis after Unai Emery departed the Emirates Stadium.

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has put forward a controversial theory on why Arsenal turned to Freddie Ljungberg following the departure of Unai Emery from the Gunners hotseat (Sky Sports News).

Arsenal have endured a difficult 2019-20 season so far, the Emirates Stadium side flattering to deceive under Emery, who was duly sacked at the end of November after seven games without a win.

Gunners coach Ljungberg has taken the reins on a temporary basis while the Premier League club searches for a permanent appointment, but his tenure in the hotseat began badly with a draw at Norwich and a home defeat to Brighton.

Monday night saw Arsenal finally pick up their first win under Ljungberg, away at West Ham, but it was far from plain sailing as the Gunners were a goal down until the hour mark, before they upped the gears and, combined with a Hammers capitulation, claimed a 3-1 win.

Nonetheless, Merson is not convinced about the victory, saying it "papered over huge cracks", and believes that Arsenal are still "heading nowhere" with Ljungberg at the helm - a decision which he suggests the board came up with to save money, combined with a belief that they won't get relegated.

"Arsenal's win at West Ham papered over huge cracks at the club. Don't let the late turnaround fool you, Arsenal are heading nowhere," Merson told Sky Sports News. "I've never seen a game like it. It comes back to the same old thing - confidence, confidence, confidence. It sums up the situations Arsenal find themselves in at the moment, and West Ham for that matter.

"When Arsenal turned to Freddie Ljungberg, they wanted him to come in and steady the ship. They would have thought 'we're not going anywhere, we're not going to get relegated and we can save a few quid'. But, all of a sudden, a couple of dodgy performances and it's panic stations. I just don't know where they go next."