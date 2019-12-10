Arsenal fans are hailing Ainsley Maitland-Niles after last night's display

Arsenal came from behind to beat West Ham United 3-1 on Monday night.

Arsenal got their first win in the post-Unai Emery era on Monday night by beating West Ham United 3-1 at the London Stadium.

The Gunners really needed a boost after a 2-1 home defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion on Thursday night, and a game against out-of-sorts West Ham seemed ideal.

However, the Hammers were the better side in the first half, and took the lead as Angelo Ogbonna's header deflected off Ainsley Maitland-Niles for the opener.

It took Arsenal an hour to get going, but when they were on top form they dominated as Gabriel Martinelli equalised before Nicolas Pepe whipped home a stunning second.

Pepe teed up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to seal a 3-1 win, and whilst Arsenal were far from convincing, three goals in nine minutes secured all three points.

Pepe will take the headlines having played such a key role in the turnaround, but right back Maitland-Niles did fare well after receiving the late call to play following Hector Bellerin's injury in the warm-up.

This was just the fifth game for Maitland-Niles since he was sent off against Aston Villa in September, so Arsenal fans have barely seen the 22-year-old in action of late.

Fans were impressed though, suggesting that he's now actually better than Hector Bellerin in the right back role, and gives Arsenal so much going forward that he deserves credit where it's due, even if he's not usually one to make the headlines.

