Andy Carroll comments on his Newcastle United return

Andy Carroll has claimed two assists in his last two Newcastle United appearances.

Andy Carroll has admitted to the Chronicle that he has been trying to organise a transfer to Newcastle United for years.

Carroll left Newcastle in 2011 for Liverpool, but he arguably never played as well as he did during his time at St. James’ Park anywhere else.

Carroll represented the likes of Liverpool and West Ham United, but he has suggested that a return to Newcastle always was his aim.

The target-man says that he has been wanting to come back to Tyneside for years.

Carroll finally got his wish in the summer, with the 30-year-old snapped up on a free transfer by Steve Bruce.

And the striker said: “Honest to God, I’ve been trying to come back and wanting to come back for years.

“I would have regretted it if I didn’t get to step on the pitch in the black and white again.

“I definitely would have regretted it.”

Carroll has really started to prove his worth to Newcastle in recent weeks, after a slow start back with the Magpies.

The England international initially struggled with injury, but his quality has been clear more recently.

Although Carroll is yet to score since his return to Newcastle he has claimed two assists in as many games, with Bruce’s side in good form.

Newcastle have won four of their last six matches, with Bruce’s side now sat in 11th place in the Premier League table.