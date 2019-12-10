Ally McCoist praises Neil Lennon for proving Celtic supporters wrong

Neil Lennon guided Celtic to their 10th straight domestic trophy on Sunday.

Ally McCoist has raved about the job Neil Lennon is doing at Celtic and how he is proving 'a lot' of supporters who weren't sure about him wrong.

Lennon replaced Brendan Rodgers in the Parkhead dugout in February, with the Northern Irishman opting to leave Celtic for Leicester City.

It was a surprise when Rodgers opted to leave, as Lennon initially came in on a temporary basis before Celtic offered him the permanent gig at the end of last season to a mixed reaction.

Speaking to The Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast Show on TalkSport (09/12/19 at 9:40 am), McCoist lauded his former rival, Lennon and even claimed that Celtic are playing more attack-minded football under his stewardship.

On Lennon's record: "Brilliant," McCoist told TalkSport. "It's absolutely fantastic. When Brendan left, there were a lot of Celtic supporters, let's be honest, a lot weren't too sure about Neil coming back.

"But he has come in, and not only has he steadied the ship, but he has also probably, take away Sunday's performance where they weren't at their best, he has certainly got them playing. I think even more attack-minded. He's done a great job."

Whilst Lennon is thriving at Celtic, Rodgers is also proving his worth after his controversial switch from Parkhead to the King Power Stadium.

Leicester City are sitting second in the Premier League table - eight points off leaders Liverpool, with many questioning whether they can do the unthinkable and win another Premier League title.

Meanwhile in Scotland, Lennon is well on course in guiding Celtic to a quite remarkable quadruple treble, and with it a ninth straight Premiership crown.