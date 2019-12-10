Quick links

Rangers

Alfredo Morelos will be tainted if he walks away from Rangers in January

Dan Coombs
Alfredo Morelos of Rangers during the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rangers star can't quit now. He would regret it.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers during the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Rangers recently came out to assure fans key players like Alfredo Morelos will not be sold in January [BBC Sport].

Interest in Morelos is understandable due to his phenomenal scoring record since joining the club in 2017.

Subscribe

This season alone he has scored 25 goals in 31 games for Rangers. At some stage he will want to test himself at a higher level.

But right now, he cannot walk away, not with the job half done.

 

Sunday's Scottish League Cup final was another chastening game for Morelos against rivals Celtic.

He has never scored against Rangers' bitter rivals, in eight appearances.

By contrast he has netted 10 goals in 10 games against Kilmarnock.

Morelos has improved his temperament this season, so he is growing. He hasn't received a red card after ending up with five last season.

Christopher Jullien of Celtic clears from Alfredo Morelos of Rangers during the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

He still needs to get over the mental block which is his inability to score in the biggest matches of all against Celtic, despite coming up against a rotating case of defenders and goalkeepers.

Morelos could decide to push for an exit, but if he leaves now, his Rangers spell will be tainted by his failure to get it done against Celtic.

The Colombian needs to stay and put this right. If he doesn't, it will be a nagging frustration which will follow him in big games throughout his career.

Alfredo Morelos of Rangers walks off the pitch after he is given the red card by match referee Bobby Madden after a challenge on Scott Brown of Celtic during the Ladbrokes Scottish...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch