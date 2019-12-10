Alfredo Morelos will be tainted if he walks away from Rangers in January

Rangers star can't quit now. He would regret it.

Rangers recently came out to assure fans key players like Alfredo Morelos will not be sold in January [BBC Sport].

Interest in Morelos is understandable due to his phenomenal scoring record since joining the club in 2017.

This season alone he has scored 25 goals in 31 games for Rangers. At some stage he will want to test himself at a higher level.

But right now, he cannot walk away, not with the job half done.

Sunday's Scottish League Cup final was another chastening game for Morelos against rivals Celtic.

He has never scored against Rangers' bitter rivals, in eight appearances.

By contrast he has netted 10 goals in 10 games against Kilmarnock.

Morelos has improved his temperament this season, so he is growing. He hasn't received a red card after ending up with five last season.

He still needs to get over the mental block which is his inability to score in the biggest matches of all against Celtic, despite coming up against a rotating case of defenders and goalkeepers.

Morelos could decide to push for an exit, but if he leaves now, his Rangers spell will be tainted by his failure to get it done against Celtic.

The Colombian needs to stay and put this right. If he doesn't, it will be a nagging frustration which will follow him in big games throughout his career.