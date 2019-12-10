Alan Brazil slams Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos for his antics against Celtic

Alfredo Morelos endured a nightmare game for Rangers as they were beaten by Celtic on Sunday.

Alan Brazil has hit out at Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos for 'cheating' during his side losing the League Cup final against Celtic over the weekend.

The TalkSport presenter and pundit was left unimpressed with Morelos, who saw his penalty saved by Fraser Forster in one of the most dramatic Rangers and Celtic showdowns in recent years.

Before the game, there was a lot of talk about how Morelos has never scored against Celtic and that barren run continues, as he will be eager to put that right later on this month at Parkhead.

Speaking to the Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast Show on TalkSport (09/12/19 at 8:10 am), former Scotland striker, Brazil, shared his honest thoughts on Morelos, as he was clearly annoyed with his antics during the Old Firm clash.

"They'll never have a one-sided game like that again and get beat," Brazil told TalkSport. "Never. Not for a long time - But Morelos, he does my head in.

"I know Ally [McCoist] likes him as a player, but you talk about someone, his middle name is Lionel. He's always on the deck. He's always on the deck! He's a cheat. Simple as that! He just falls over too easy, too easy.

"And he's a good player, but he has got to stop cheating. It's as simple as that. I don't care, I have got that off my chest now."

How Rangers react to that defeat, and how Morelos reacts is going to be very crucial in their hopes of winning the Premiership title.

Steven Gerrard's side have a great chance to showcase their worth when they meet Celtic at Parkhead later on this month.

Three points at Celtic could see Rangers sitting top of the table heading into the winter break, but a defeat and they may well be five points behind their rivals.