£2.8m Niklas Dorsch responds when asked if he's joining Celtic in January

Head coach Neil Lennon of Celtic waves to supporters after the UEFA Europa League group E match between Lazio Roma and Celtic FC at Stadio Olimpico on November 07, 2019 in Rome, Italy.
Scottish Premiership champions Celtic have reportedly been watching Heidenheim's former Bayern Munich starlet Dorsch.

Niklas Dorsch of Heidenheim reacts during the DFB Cup quarterfinal match between Bayern Muenchen and 1. FC Heidenheim at Allianz Arena on April 03, 2019 in Munich, Germany.

Heidenheim midfielder Niklas Dorsch has ruled out the prospect of joining Celtic in the January transfer window, while speaking to Bild.

A former Bayern Munich youngster who has been compared to Germany international Toni Kroos thanks to his supreme passing range, Dorsch has been forced to drop down a division to prove his worth after failing to make the grade at the Allianz Arena.

But, shining at the heart of midfield for a Heidenheim side sitting pretty in fourth in the 2.Bundesliga, it seems like only a matter of time until the 21-year-old returns to the big time.

 

The Telegraph reports that Celtic have been keeping tabs on Dorsch in recent months and, with a £2.8 million release clause in his contract, he wouldn’t break the bank for the Scottish Premiership champions.

Yet Dorsch, when asked directly about the prospect of moving to Scotland next month, has made it clear that he is not going to walk away from promotion-chasing Heidenheim midway through a promising campaign.

Niklas Dorsch of 1. FC Heidenheim looks dejected during the Second Bundesliga match between 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 and FC St. Pauli at Voith-Arena on October 27, 2019 in Heidenheim, Germany.

“I have time, (a move ) will not be an issue until the summer,” Dorsch said.

Averaging 2.5 tackles per game and completing 90 per cent of his passes in Germany’s second tier, the Germany U21 international is the kind of technically gifted, high-energy midfielder who Celtic manager Neil Lennon tends to get the best out of.

But Celtic will have to put this one on the back-burner for now.

Genki Haraguchi of Hannover 96 challenges Niklas Dorsch of 1.FC Heidenheim during the Second Bundesliga match between 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 and Hannover 96 at Voith-Arena on November 10,...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

