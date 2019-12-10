£2.8m Niklas Dorsch responds when asked if he's joining Celtic in January

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic have reportedly been watching Heidenheim's former Bayern Munich starlet Dorsch.

Heidenheim midfielder Niklas Dorsch has ruled out the prospect of joining Celtic in the January transfer window, while speaking to Bild.

A former Bayern Munich youngster who has been compared to Germany international Toni Kroos thanks to his supreme passing range, Dorsch has been forced to drop down a division to prove his worth after failing to make the grade at the Allianz Arena.

Subscribe

But, shining at the heart of midfield for a Heidenheim side sitting pretty in fourth in the 2.Bundesliga, it seems like only a matter of time until the 21-year-old returns to the big time.

The Telegraph reports that Celtic have been keeping tabs on Dorsch in recent months and, with a £2.8 million release clause in his contract, he wouldn’t break the bank for the Scottish Premiership champions.

Yet Dorsch, when asked directly about the prospect of moving to Scotland next month, has made it clear that he is not going to walk away from promotion-chasing Heidenheim midway through a promising campaign.

“I have time, (a move ) will not be an issue until the summer,” Dorsch said.

Averaging 2.5 tackles per game and completing 90 per cent of his passes in Germany’s second tier, the Germany U21 international is the kind of technically gifted, high-energy midfielder who Celtic manager Neil Lennon tends to get the best out of.

But Celtic will have to put this one on the back-burner for now.