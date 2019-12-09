Wonder Woman 1984: Hawkgirl confusion floods Twitter - "

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Wait... is it Hawkgirl?

Wonder Woman 1984 is on the way, but there is already confusion over Hawkgirl.

The DC Comics superhero first emerged in print back in 1940 and has since appeared across numerous incarnations. She bears iconic, artificial wings and has been portrayed a number of times in animated and live-action efforts.

However, it looks like Patty Jenkins is teasing the character's appearance too - or is she?

In 2017, the DC narrative felt back on track with the release of the box-office smash, Wonder Woman. Gal Gadot blew audiences away with her portrayal of the titular Diana, and ever since, fans have been eager to see her swing back into the spotlight for a sequel.

The trailer has been long-awaited, but now, it's finally upon us!

Wonder Woman 1984 trailer

The Wonder Woman 1984 trailer has given us lots to look forward to.

Of course, Gal Gadot is back and doing what she does best - lighting up the screen in a bunch of briefly glimpsed action set-pieces we cannot wait to see fully realised.

Then, we have the introduction of Barbara Minerva - or Cheetah, rather - played by the phenomenal Kristen Wiig (Bridesmaids), but also Pedro Pascal's (Game of Thrones) Max Lord. Both look set to make a real impression on Diana's narrative, but there are some things left unexplained.

Playing New Order's 'Blue Monday' over the visuals was a good way to further reinforce the eighties setting, but the setting raises a big question: How is Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) back? It'll be interesting to see how they handle that, but the biggest confusion comes at the end of the trailer...

Fans talk Hawkgirl confusion on Twitter

At the end of the trailer, it appears as though Hawkgirl will be introduced into the cinematic universe, but we soon realise that it's Diana wearing the costume.

Inevitably, this hasn't gone down so well, with one fan tweeting: "I had a heart attack because I thought this shot in the Wonder Woman trailer [see below] was Hawkgirl. DC PLEASE don't tease me like this I'm too weak and can't take it."

Another weighed in: "Unlike the previous one, it feels like this one is gonna bomb at the box office... and why is Wonder Woman wearing a Hawkgirl Costume?" while another added: "So is Wonder Woman also Hawkgirl in this one? I’m very confused by the gold armour."

There's a lot of confusion about it, with another fan also asking: "WAIT A MINUTE! Did I see Hawkgirl in that Wonder Woman trailer? Are... are we getting the real Justice League?"

It's understandable that fans feel uncertain about it - after all, why would you introduce the suit and simply have Diana wear it?

Wonder Woman 1984 UK release date

We suspect answers will surface as more material surrounding the film emerges, but despite the confusion, excitement is setting in.

Wonder Woman 1984 is set to release in UK cinemas on Friday, June 5th 2020.

You won't want to miss it!

