Where is Elizabeth is Missing filmed? Glenda Jackson transports us in unmissable BBC drama

This is undoubtedly an important and imperative piece of work.

Audiences have recently been blown away by Elizabeth is Missing, but where was it filmed?

The BBC is renowned for offering viewers exceptional drama, whether in TV or feature film. Here, they've truly turned out something incredible.

This recent TV movie tells the story of a woman affected by dementia as she desperately seeks to solve the case of her friend's disappearance. It's hard-hitting stuff - absolutely. It comes courtesy of director Aisling Walsh, who has a wealth of experience behind her.

She first directed the short film Hostage back in 1985 but has since helmed such films as Song for a Raggy Boy, The Daisy Chain and Maudie, as well as episodes for TV series like Room at the Top, Wallander and Fingersmith. The film also boasts a terrific cast, with the ever-brilliant Glenda Jackson delivering a truly captivating performance.

MMM BEER: Can you still get Lum’s hot dogs from The Irishman

Glenda Jackson attends the 65th Evening Standard Theatre Awards at the London Coliseum on November 24, 2019 in London, England.

Where is Elizabeth is Missing filmed?

According to the BBC, Elizabeth is Missing was filmed in Scotland.

A number of posts on Twitter show the film being shot in Paisley, a town situated in the west-central Lowlands of Scotland. Some onlookers filmed the crew on Paisley High Street (see clip below).

The same source also notes that filming began in August 2019.

We'll be sure to keep an eye out for more filming locations as they surface.

A NETFLIX TRIUMPH: Meet the narrator of Broken

Audiences talk Elizabeth is Missing on Twitter

A number of fans have since taken to Twitter to offer their thoughts.

One recently wrote: "Just watching one of the most astonishing TV acting performances ever by #GlendaJackson right now on @BBCOne. Incredible. What an absolute legend she is. #ElizabethIsMissing."

Similarly, another added: "It's only been on for half an hour and Glenda Jackson already deserves every possible award for this #ElizabethIsMissing."

This viewer also tweeted: "#ElizabethIsMissing is one of the most thought-provoking, challenging and poignant dramas I've seen on TV for a long time. Difficult but essential viewing," while another weighed in: "Glenda Jackson hasn't been on TV for 25 years. With this performance you would think it was yesterday. Total class."

YOU READ THAT RIGHT! Gerard Butler shocks with Watchmen credit

Elizabeth is Missing (BBC One at 9pm tonight) is one of the late entrants for the best TV programme this year. Unmissable. — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) December 8, 2019

How to watch Elizabeth is Missing

If you missed it or simply want to give it another watch, not to worry!

It's available to watch online for a month after its air date - Sunday, December 8th 2019. It's an unmissable viewing experience, so be sure not to miss it.

In other news, meet the cast of Sky's Upright.