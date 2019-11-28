When is The Grinch on TV? ITV confirm 2019 air dates across Christmas!

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (more commonly known as The Grinch) has been a must-watch holiday movie for almost 20 years. And, of course, the film is back on the Freeview TV schedule for Christmas 2019.

The Grinch was released in 2000, with Jim Carrey caking himself in layers and layers of green make-up and yak hair to depict our modern day Scrooge.

Since then, the title has been given legendary Christmas movie status with only Will Ferrell's Elf rivalling the festive flick for Freeview viewership figures year on year.



For those who love nothing more than watching the Whos of Whoville scramble around as The Grinch and his adorable pet dog Max paint the town green, it's Christmas come early.

ITV2 have the honour of airing Jim Carrey's The Grinch this holiday season with several screenings expected to overload the TV channel across December.

CHRISTMAS MOVIES: Is Home Alone on TV this year?

When is The Grinch on TV?

The first screenings of The Grinch for Christmas 2019 was on Sunday, December 1st and Sunday, December 8th.

However, after those dates, it will not be on TV again until Christmas Eve.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas will air on Christmas Eve at 12:40 pm (ITV) and on Christmas Day at 2 pm on ITV2.

THE ULTIMATE LIST: Every Christmas film on Sky Cinema!



Jim Carrey as The Grinch!

While the likes of Jack Nicholson and Eddie Murphy were apparently considered for the role, it was non-other than Jim Carrey who managed to earn the part.

Unlike more modern movies, which would have created a CGI version of the Grinch, Jim Carrey's version was entirely practical.

The suit that made up the Grinch's signature look was made up of a spandex base layer with yak hair applied on top which was dyed the Grinch's trademark green.

And, due to the unique, almost alien-like facial features of the Grinch, Jim had to sit for eight hours for the make-up to be applied when he first started on the project.

How to watch The Grinch online

Unfortunately, How the Grinch Stole Christmas is no-longer available on Netflix and was taken off the global streaming platform on December 1st.

The film is not on Sky Cinema, Now TV, Disney+, Apple TV+ or Hayu. However, you can rent it out for £3.49 from Amazon Prime Video or £1 cheaper on the Google Play Store.