What happened to Rangers star Borna Barisic in the second half?

Dan Coombs
Borna Barisic of Rangers FC in action during the UEFA Europa League group G match between Feyenoord and Rangers FC at De Kuip on November 28, 2019 in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Rangers defender Borna Barisic's crossing left a lot to be desired.

Rangers could not find a way through against their bitter rivals as they fell to a League Cup final defeat.

Alfredo Morelos was guilty of missing a host of chances, but he was not the only Rangers player to under perform.

One of the players who caught the eye for his poor contribution to Rangers' attack was Borna Barisic.

At a moment where Rangers needed Barisic to be level headed, calm, and composed, the Croatian was none of these.

 

There were several occasions where Barisic got into good positions to cross, getting into the final third and in space.

His deliveries verged on awful, sending the ball over everybody in the box and on one occasion even out for a throw in.

This did not seem like the same player who put in a perfect cross a week earlier for Alfredo Morelos to score against Hearts.

Barisic's performance leaves Rangers with a question. Was it simply an off day at an ill opportune moment, or was this a sign that he lacks the temperament to produce at key moments?

It would be harsh to settle on the second, but his performance leaves the door open to consider this if he has another game to forget in a key moment.

Rangers are constantly striving to improve and upgrade, and Barisic, who has eight assists this season, will want to make up for this display.

 

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

