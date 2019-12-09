What happened to Rangers star Borna Barisic in the second half?

Rangers defender Borna Barisic's crossing left a lot to be desired.

Rangers could not find a way through against their bitter rivals as they fell to a League Cup final defeat.

Alfredo Morelos was guilty of missing a host of chances, but he was not the only Rangers player to under perform.

One of the players who caught the eye for his poor contribution to Rangers' attack was Borna Barisic.

At a moment where Rangers needed Barisic to be level headed, calm, and composed, the Croatian was none of these.

There were several occasions where Barisic got into good positions to cross, getting into the final third and in space.

His deliveries verged on awful, sending the ball over everybody in the box and on one occasion even out for a throw in.

This did not seem like the same player who put in a perfect cross a week earlier for Alfredo Morelos to score against Hearts.

Barisic's performance leaves Rangers with a question. Was it simply an off day at an ill opportune moment, or was this a sign that he lacks the temperament to produce at key moments?

It would be harsh to settle on the second, but his performance leaves the door open to consider this if he has another game to forget in a key moment.

Rangers are constantly striving to improve and upgrade, and Barisic, who has eight assists this season, will want to make up for this display.