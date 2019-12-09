Quick links

West Ham United

West Bromwich Albion

Premier League

West Ham United fans call for the return of Slaven Bilic from West Bromwich Albion

John Verrall
Manuel Pellegrini the manager
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West Ham United are struggling, while West Bromwich Albion are sat at the top of the Championship table.

Slaven Bilić, manager of West Bromwich Albion reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End and West Bromwich Albion at Deepdale on December 02, 2019 in Preston,...

Some West Ham United fans want Slaven Bilic, after praising the job he has done at West Bromwich Albion.

Bilic was a very popular figure at West Ham for most his time at the club, but he eventually was sacked in 2017.

The Croatian boss has had to restore his reputation after losing his job at West Ham, and the success he has had with West Brom has certainly impressed.

 

The Baggies currently lead the way in the Championship, and they won 5-1 over Swansea City at the weekend.

West Brom’s attacking play has been eye-catching, with Bilic’s side proving to be the dominant force in the division.

West Ham, meanwhile, have struggled badly in recent weeks, and sunk down the Premier League table.

Manuel Pellegrini is now under severe pressure at the London Stadium.

And many West Ham fans suggest that they would take Bilic back and replace Pellegrini with him.

Pellegrini can relieve some of the pressure building on him by winning this evening, when West Ham take on Arsenal.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch