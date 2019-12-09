West Ham United fans call for the return of Slaven Bilic from West Bromwich Albion

West Ham United are struggling, while West Bromwich Albion are sat at the top of the Championship table.

Some West Ham United fans want Slaven Bilic, after praising the job he has done at West Bromwich Albion.

Bilic was a very popular figure at West Ham for most his time at the club, but he eventually was sacked in 2017.

The Croatian boss has had to restore his reputation after losing his job at West Ham, and the success he has had with West Brom has certainly impressed.

The Baggies currently lead the way in the Championship, and they won 5-1 over Swansea City at the weekend.

West Brom’s attacking play has been eye-catching, with Bilic’s side proving to be the dominant force in the division.

West Ham, meanwhile, have struggled badly in recent weeks, and sunk down the Premier League table.

Manuel Pellegrini is now under severe pressure at the London Stadium.

And many West Ham fans suggest that they would take Bilic back and replace Pellegrini with him.

Bilic to rejoin West Ham in January, resign Darren Randolph & recall Diangana to tear the Premier league a new one...⚒️ #WHUFC #COYI — West Ham News & Views ⚒️ (@WHUFC_News_6) December 9, 2019

I’d love Westham to get bilic back — Olly rouse (@olly_rouse) December 8, 2019

That Slaven Bilic guy is doing a great job at West Brom. Would be a great fit for West Ham if they sack Pellegrini. — Adam Lumer (@AdamLumer) December 8, 2019

Call him back and you may as well get Bilic back why you are at it https://t.co/KsuN3MGrE1 — James Rowland (@Millsy_whu) December 8, 2019

Bilic coming home and bringing Randolph & Grady back with him, getting the band back together. https://t.co/UuIWtB9wd6 — ˗ˏˋ JΔMES ˊˎ˗ (@JameswhufcJones) December 8, 2019

Lets get super Slav back — John Spencer (@Spencerjohn7) December 8, 2019

Can’t explain how much I want Slav back. With an actual transfer chest. That he can spend without interference from dwarves. — Mike Kavanagh (@_NailOnTheHead) December 8, 2019

Would anyone have Slav and Julian back as a management team if they were available? I for one would — John Golding (@johngld39) December 8, 2019

Pellegrini can relieve some of the pressure building on him by winning this evening, when West Ham take on Arsenal.