West Ham fans react to Asmir Begovic transfer rumour

West Ham United are being linked with Asmir Begovic.

West Ham United take on Arsenal in the Premier League this evening, and Manuel Pellegrini will be looking to get back to winning ways after a defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Hammers saw their momentum from a 1-0 win at Chelsea halted with that defeat at Molineux, and David Martin will be looking for another big performance.

Martin impressed against Chelsea, and will hope to prove that West Ham don't need to sign another backup goalkeeper – despite rumours about that very subject.

With Lukasz Fabianski out injured, Roberto Jimenez stepped into the goalkeeping role before being found way short of Premier League quality.

Martin has stepped up, but The London Evening Standard claim that West Ham now want to sign Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic in January.

The 32-year-old fell down the pecking order with the Cherries before heading out on loan to Qarabag in Azerbaijan, where he will stay until January.

West Ham now seemingly hope to swoop in and take Begovic to East London, offering him a future in the Premier League as Fabianski's backup.

However, West Ham fans don't seem all that impressed, calling the Bosnian stopper 'past it' whilst feeling that signing him would be a big risk given how he has declined in recent times.

Others were mocking the rumour as a classic David Sullivan transfer target, even suggesting that targeting players like Begovic - who has had to move to Azerbaijan for first-team football - is why the club will be going down this season.

Big name

Expensive

Past it



Classic Sullivan — Vincent White (@Vincenzo_White) December 8, 2019

He used to be very good few seasons ago but signing him now is a big risk. I would take Jack Butland over him. — Haitham (@esWWOXS1dvFhR1P) December 8, 2019

Guy who made the most mistakes leading to goals than any other player on the league last year...



Sounds about right. — Algoithm (@Algoithm) December 8, 2019

Next level — ian ford (@IanEenyford) December 8, 2019

Is this part of the Boards next level strategy — Richard (@Richardod64) December 8, 2019

We're in for Begovic? A big name who's way past best and available on the cheap? Doesn't sound like West Ham at all! — Jon (@JDL_1989) December 8, 2019

No no as he look worse than Martin — mark (@mark16167966) December 8, 2019

Big name

Past his best

Cheap/Free

Out of favour

On loan in Azerbaijan

60k pw wages

PL winner

Been dropped for a 20 year old



No prizes for guessing who's identified him as a target... (Hint... It's not Husillos ) https://t.co/QR7xESdmha — Irons In The Fire (@I_I_T_F) December 8, 2019

This is why we are going down ! https://t.co/zZx4zqnzgk — Sausages (@Sausages27) December 8, 2019