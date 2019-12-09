Quick links

West Ham fans react to Asmir Begovic transfer rumour

Olly Dawes
West Ham fans celebrate after the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at Wembley Stadium on October 25, 2017 in London, England.
West Ham United are being linked with Asmir Begovic.

Asmir Begovic of Bournemouth during pre-season friendly between AFC Bournemouth and AFC Wimbledon at La Manga Club on July 16, 2019 in Cartagena, Spain.

West Ham United take on Arsenal in the Premier League this evening, and Manuel Pellegrini will be looking to get back to winning ways after a defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Hammers saw their momentum from a 1-0 win at Chelsea halted with that defeat at Molineux, and David Martin will be looking for another big performance.

Martin impressed against Chelsea, and will hope to prove that West Ham don't need to sign another backup goalkeeper – despite rumours about that very subject.

 

With Lukasz Fabianski out injured, Roberto Jimenez stepped into the goalkeeping role before being found way short of Premier League quality.

Martin has stepped up, but The London Evening Standard claim that West Ham now want to sign Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic in January.

The 32-year-old fell down the pecking order with the Cherries before heading out on loan to Qarabag in Azerbaijan, where he will stay until January.

Asmir Begovic of Bournemouth during a training session at the Vitality Stadium on August 21, 2019 in Bournemouth, England.

West Ham now seemingly hope to swoop in and take Begovic to East London, offering him a future in the Premier League as Fabianski's backup.

However, West Ham fans don't seem all that impressed, calling the Bosnian stopper 'past it' whilst feeling that signing him would be a big risk given how he has declined in recent times.

Others were mocking the rumour as a classic David Sullivan transfer target, even suggesting that targeting players like Begovic - who has had to move to Azerbaijan for first-team football - is why the club will be going down this season.

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

