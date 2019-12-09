Tyrone Mings sends Twitter message after Aston Villa's defeat to Leicester City

Aston Villa suffered a deserved defeat at the hands of Leicester City on Sunday.

Tyrone Mings has stated that Aston Villa will be 'back fighting' next Saturday after they suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat at the hands of Leicester City on Sunday.

Centre-back Mings had to hobble off early in the first-half with what looked like a hamstring injury, as he stated that he is hopeful his injury 'isn't too bad'.

Just before Mings went off, Jamie Vardy burst past him to round goalkeeper Tom Heaton and put Leicester 1-0 up to the delight of the away fans.

Just moments before that passage of play, the England international had gone down clutching his hamstring but decided to come back onto the field of play and carry on playing. In the end, it proved to be costly because he was unable to match Vardy's run for his opening goal.

After the game, Mings sent this message to his supporters, as posted on his personal Twitter account:

Hopefully the injury isn’t too bad, we will be back fighting next Saturday pic.twitter.com/9SCPL2LYwU — Tyrone Mings (@OfficialTM_3) December 8, 2019

Bjorn Engels was Mings' replacement in the end and if his teammate is unable to recover for the next match then he will replace him at the back.

Dean Smith started the season with a Mings-Engels partnership before an injury to the Belgian saw Ezri Konsa coming into the side and keeping his place.

Now, it seems that Smith may have to prepare for another centre-back partnership, with a very important away clash at Sheffield United awaiting them.