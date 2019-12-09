Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Marcus Edwards display for Vitoria

Tottenham Hotspur let go of Marcus Edwards in the summer, with the youngster going on to impress in Portugal.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have praised the performance of Marcus Edwards for Vitoria at the weekend.

Edwards left Spurs over the summer, with the attacker failing to live up to his potential.

Mauricio Pochettino gave Edwards a chance when he was 16, but he never broke into Tottenham’s team again after that.

The youngster has now gone to Vitoria in Portugal, where he is aiming to revive his career.

And Edwards is starting to show the promise which made him such a big prospect at Spurs in the first place.

Edwards’s goal on Saturday was hugely impressive, as he danced past three opposition players, before slotting home from close range.

And Tottenham fans are starting to think that Pochettino may have made a mistake letting Edwards go.

@bennieaa wonder if Jose would have done it differently with this lad? — Dazza (@dazzaN17) December 8, 2019

We still have a 50% sell on clause... — Bill Fork (@bill_fork) December 8, 2019

He’s brilliant. — Adam Lambie (@adamlambie) December 8, 2019

Great player should have stayed — Kid Norkjen (@NorvaldKjenstad) December 8, 2019

Does make you wonder if that's one that got away...I suspect it could well be. — Roger White (@dodge1963) December 8, 2019

We absolutely must have a buy back clause, if he gets that good, he’ll be back — Matthew Boreham (@mboreham1) December 8, 2019

Poch called him mini Messi and didn’t even give him a chance after that. Weird. — Riz (@RizThfc) December 8, 2019

Edwards has scored twice and claimed three assists for Vitoria since leaving Spurs so far.