Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Marcus Edwards display for Vitoria

John Verrall
Marcus Edwards of Vitoria SC in action during the Allianz Cup match between SL Benfica and Vitoria SC at Estadio da Luz on September 25, 2019 in Lisbon, Portugal.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur let go of Marcus Edwards in the summer, with the youngster going on to impress in Portugal.

Marcus Edwards of Vitoria SC in action during the Allianz Cup match between SL Benfica and Vitoria SC at Estadio da Luz on September 25, 2019 in Lisbon, Portugal.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have praised the performance of Marcus Edwards for Vitoria at the weekend.

Edwards left Spurs over the summer, with the attacker failing to live up to his potential.

Mauricio Pochettino gave Edwards a chance when he was 16, but he never broke into Tottenham’s team again after that.

 

The youngster has now gone to Vitoria in Portugal, where he is aiming to revive his career.

And Edwards is starting to show the promise which made him such a big prospect at Spurs in the first place.

Edwards’s goal on Saturday was hugely impressive, as he danced past three opposition players, before slotting home from close range.

And Tottenham fans are starting to think that Pochettino may have made a mistake letting Edwards go.

Edwards has scored twice and claimed three assists for Vitoria since leaving Spurs so far.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch