Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Edin Dzeko and Kalidou Koulibaly speculation

Subhankar Mondal
General view outside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 07, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Edin Dzeko and Kalidou Koulibaly are reportedly on Tottenham Hotspur’s radar.

STADIO GIUSEPPE MEAZZA, MILANO, ITALY - 2019

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with moves for AS Roma striker Edin Dzeko and Napoli central defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

According to The Mirror, Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho is interested in signing Dzeko from Italian club Roma in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that the former Chelsea and Manchester United manager wants to bring the 33-year-old Bosnia and Herzegovina international striker to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to ease the goalscoring burden on Harry Kane.

 

Tottenham boss Mourinho is also interested in signing a central defender, with El Desmarque claiming that the North London outfit are looking to secure the services of the 28-year-old central defender.

The report has claimed that Mourinho wanted to sign the Senegal international when he was the manager of United.

The report has also stated that talks between Tottenham and Napoli over the transfer of the defender have already started, and that he is valued at €100 million (£84.18 million).

Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding Dzeko and Koulibaly.

Below are some of the best comments:

Kalidou Koulibaly of SSC Napoli during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Bologna FC at Stadio San Paolo on December 01, 2019 in Naples, Italy.

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Edin Dzeko speculation

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Kalidou Koulibaly speculation

Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur gives his team instructions during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 07,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch