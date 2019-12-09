Tottenham Hotspur fans react to Edin Dzeko and Kalidou Koulibaly speculation

Edin Dzeko and Kalidou Koulibaly are reportedly on Tottenham Hotspur’s radar.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with moves for AS Roma striker Edin Dzeko and Napoli central defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

According to The Mirror, Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho is interested in signing Dzeko from Italian club Roma in the January transfer window.

It has been reported that the former Chelsea and Manchester United manager wants to bring the 33-year-old Bosnia and Herzegovina international striker to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to ease the goalscoring burden on Harry Kane.

Tottenham boss Mourinho is also interested in signing a central defender, with El Desmarque claiming that the North London outfit are looking to secure the services of the 28-year-old central defender.

The report has claimed that Mourinho wanted to sign the Senegal international when he was the manager of United.

The report has also stated that talks between Tottenham and Napoli over the transfer of the defender have already started, and that he is valued at €100 million (£84.18 million).

Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding Dzeko and Koulibaly.

Below are some of the best comments:

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Edin Dzeko speculation

Would be a great partnership with he and Sanchez in the future when vertonghen and Toby leave . — Trev #RBF (@TLiburd07) December 8, 2019

He would cost around 80m euros and is 29 next June. Top notch centre half, but expensive. — MAYUR KOTECHA (@MAYURKOTECHA1) December 9, 2019

He would be a great player but I think as a signing is too ambitious for Tottenham they will never afford his wages. But if it is true that would be amazing #THFC #COYS — Jon Noble (@JonnyAirborne) December 8, 2019

70 million for a 28 year old defender is too much. But then being a CB he can easily play at top level for 6 more years. With him and toby the defense looks world class. Full back needs sorting out. And a mid fielder of any sort. This team can challenge for title next szn. — ankit kumar (@singh_04ankit) December 8, 2019

Hearing a lot of this.



Would be a bigger deal than getting Dybala if we got him.



We don’t need more mercurial attackers. — ap (@otheranthony) December 8, 2019

Would be amazing signing! But absolutely no hope !!!! He’d be 100m plus 250k a week. — coysforever (@coysforever1) December 8, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Kalidou Koulibaly speculation

NOW, that would be a very good signing for #COYS pic.twitter.com/aWJLmbFkla — Mr Mourinho (@TheMacBoy_) December 8, 2019

I can get behind this — sonaldo (@SonTwoThree) December 7, 2019

I wouldn't mind this at all but I would prefer someone with abit of pace who could essentially play alongside Kane — A NEW ERA BEGINS (@COYSCOYSCOYS86) December 8, 2019

His work makes me to agree aswell — Scofield (@Scofiel93563770) December 8, 2019

That's the perfect purchase, he's a winner and a goal scorer. — Atouchofklarsesport (@Atouchofklarse1) December 8, 2019

Would be like a Llorente one season fix back up — H (@thfcharvey) December 8, 2019

I get no one wants to come and be back up to Kane. But not sure ageing strikers are the answer — Mouri Mauri (@MouriMauri) December 8, 2019