Tony Cascarino claims he wouldn't exchange Liverpool player for anyone in world football

Liverpool play a crucial Champions League game against Salzburg on Tuesday night.

Tony Cascarino has claimed that he wouldn't exchange any player in world football for Sadio Mane, as the Liverpool man's stock continues to rise.

Mane just continues to take his game to another level, as the Liverpool man will be crucial in his side ensuring that they qualify for the Champions League knockout stages on Tuesday night.

Jurgen Klopp's men take on Salzburg, who did previously provide the Reds with a stern test when they met at Anfield last time out.

Nonetheless, speaking to Weekend Sports Breakfast on TalkSport (07/12/19 at 6:45 pm), Cascarino was in awe of Mane and made it clear that he would have him in front of someone like Neymar all day long.

"He has become a far better player," Cascarino told TalkSport. "He does things that very few people can do in a game. I used to admire people like Giggs as a player because he could go past people.

"One of the hardest things to do was eliminate a defender, or midfielder, just go past them like they are not there. And Mane can do that.

"Being a Liverpool fan, who would I exchange Mane for in world football. I might be scratching my head. I wouldn't want Neymar. I wouldn't take Neymar in front of Mane. No way!"

In the Premier League, Liverpool are once again steam-rolling their way at the top of the league, as they are eight points clear of Leicester City.

At the start of the campaign, many thought it would be Manchester City who would be Liverpool's nearest challengers, but the Premier League champions are 14 points behind the leaders.

Liverpool and Leicester will meet in the Premier League later on this month, as that game could be pivotal on where this title race will head going into the second half of the campaign.