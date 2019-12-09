Sunderland fans react after Hearts appoint Daniel Stendel as manager

Stendel was strongly linked with the recent managerial vacancy at Sunderland.

Some Sunderland fans are ruing Hearts' appointment of Daniel Stendel.

Stendel was strongly linked with the recent managerial vacancy at Sunderland, before it was filled by Phil Parkinson.

But Parkinson's reign has not gotten off to the best of starts, yielding eight defeats and just two wins from a possible 12.

In the meantime, Stendel - who led Barnsley to promotion from League One at the expense of other clubs, including Sunderland, last season - had remained out of work.

But the German is finally back in work after taking the Hearts reins on Saturday - although Barnsley are continuing their fight for compensation.

And this is how those of a Sunderland persuasion reacted to the news on Twitter...

Hearts appoint the person I thought was perfect for the #safc job. https://t.co/xgCG5F185j — Jack Waldron (@waldron1994) December 8, 2019

Stendel has gone to Hearts. ****. #SAFC — Robert Armstrong (@irobarmstrong) December 7, 2019

And that, Duncan, is why I’m an atheist pic.twitter.com/pKOM5HbKfi — Robbie (@RobbieSincIair) December 7, 2019

Manager we should have appointed? — Tom Albrighton (@tmalbrghtn) December 7, 2019

Exactly who we shouldve gone for — Michael Urwin (@MichaelUrwin4) December 7, 2019

This absolutely falls at the feet of your mate Stewart Donald that we ended up with Parkinson and not this guy. — Daniel Gowens (@dangledowns) December 7, 2019

I think there was a delay in his appointment because Barnsley wanted some compo so that rules out sunderland straight away. Sad times . Fucking fans deserve better alot better . — davey1234 (@HEATHBEDWORTH) December 7, 2019

The manager Parkinson replaced at Sunderland, Jack Ross, was recently hired by Hearts' Edinburgh rivals, Hibernian.

Hearts noted Stendel's past achievement over Ross - a former coaching staff member at Tynecastle - in their announcement of the 45-year-old's arrival.

Sunderland fans - did your club get the right man?