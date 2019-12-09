Quick links

Sunderland fans react after Hearts appoint Daniel Stendel as manager

A festive Sunderland fan waits for the game to start during the Sky Bet League One match between Accrington Stanley and Sunderland at The Crown Ground on December 8, 2018 in Accrington,...
Stendel was strongly linked with the recent managerial vacancy at Sunderland.

Some Sunderland fans are ruing Hearts' appointment of Daniel Stendel.

Stendel was strongly linked with the recent managerial vacancy at Sunderland, before it was filled by Phil Parkinson.

But Parkinson's reign has not gotten off to the best of starts, yielding eight defeats and just two wins from a possible 12.

 

In the meantime, Stendel - who led Barnsley to promotion from League One at the expense of other clubs, including Sunderland, last season - had remained out of work.

But the German is finally back in work after taking the Hearts reins on Saturday - although Barnsley are continuing their fight for compensation.

Daniel Stendel manager of Barnsley reacts prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and Charlton Athletic at Oakwell Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Barnsley, England.

And this is how those of a Sunderland persuasion reacted to the news on Twitter...

 

 

Stendel has gone to Hearts. ****. #SAFC

— Robert Armstrong (@irobarmstrong) December 7, 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

The manager Parkinson replaced at Sunderland, Jack Ross, was recently hired by Hearts' Edinburgh rivals, Hibernian.

Hearts noted Stendel's past achievement over Ross - a former coaching staff member at Tynecastle - in their announcement of the 45-year-old's arrival. 

Sunderland fans - did your club get the right man?

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

