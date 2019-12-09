Steve Evans explains why he was 'amazed' by Sunderland's fans

Phil Parkinson's Black Cats lost again in League One as they went down 1-0 to a Connor Ogilvie goal in Gillingham at Priestfield.

Gillingham manager Steve Evans has admitted to Kent Live that he was ‘amazed’ by the sheer volume of Sunderland supporters who made the long trip to Priestfield on Saturday.

Life certainly isn’t getting any easier for Phil Parkinson at the Wearside giants. Since taking over from Jack Ross in October, the former Bolton Wanderers boss has won just two out of 12 games and Saturday’s miserable 1-0 loss away at the Gills meant his battered reputation has suffered another bruising.

With Sunderland sliding down the League One table, sitting five points adrift of the play-off places, the Wearside faithful could be forgiven for enjoying a lie-in and the company of Jeff Stelling rather than a bracing, early morning bus trip all the way down the Kent.

So you can imagine Evans’ surprise when a sea of red and white rocked up at Priestfield, only to see their side concede an 89th minute Connor Ogilvie winner.

“We were dominant against what I think is an outstanding football club and I was amazed how many supporters travelled with them,” said the outspoken Evans after the game.

“The Gills fans applauded those who travelled and I joined in myself because I don’t see many travel in numbers like that in the away end here, forgetting that, I thought we dominated the play.

“I think it would be rather harsh if they didn’t go back and think Gillingham deserved to win.”

The travelling support certainly made their disappointment heard at the final whistle with chants of ‘you’re not fit to wear the shirt’ ringing out around a humble old ground.

And, after a 600 mile round trip on a freezing December day, even the most mild Black Cats fanatic could be forgiven for feeling a little let down by the performance of a side who are at risk of becoming an established third-tier club.