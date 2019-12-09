Southampton fans react to Nathan Redmond display against Newcastle

Nathan Redmond was in action for Southampton against Newcastle United at the weekend.

Southampton fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Nathan Redmond against Newcastle United at the weekend.

Redmond was in action for Southampton in their Premier League game against Newcastle away from home at St. James’ Park on Sunday afternoon.

The 25-year-old, who can operate as a winger or as a forward, started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes, as the Saints lost 2-1.

According to WhoScored, the Englishman took three shots of which two were on target, had a pass accuracy of 82.4%, took 61 touches, attempted three dribbles, and made five tackles.

So far this season, the former Birmingham City and Norwich City man has made 14 appearances in the Premier League for Southampton, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

The defeat to Newcastle means that the Saints are third from bottom in the Premier League table at the moment with 15 points from 16 matches.

Southampton fans were not impressed with the display produced by Redmond against Newcastle and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Redmond just watched Shelvey jog past for the goal #saintsfc — Glen de la Cour (leagueoneminus10) (@L1minus10) December 8, 2019

For me, Redmond no longer deserves a starting place. He doesn't do enough and seems to be slipping back into that half arsed stage again. #saintsfc — Overly happy Chappy (@miserygutscoop) December 8, 2019

Drop Redmond and Cedric, so poor and ineffective #saintsfc — James (@jamessfc) December 8, 2019

Cedric shouldn’t be anywhere near that team. Redmond gone off the boil. Don’t take our chances but starting to create more chances.. need to beat West Ham Saturday evening #SaintsFC — Ashley Jones (@Joner07) December 8, 2019

Disappointing, can't keep relying on Ings to win us games, so many missed opportunities today. On the positive side we looked alot more confident and played well, I still think Redmond needs to be dropped along with Cedrić. #WeMarchOn #saintsfc — Overly happy Chappy (@miserygutscoop) December 8, 2019

Redmond needs to be dropped. Wasted too many chances and lacking confidence. Take him out of the firing line Ralph. #SaintsFC — Jay (@ffsJxy) December 8, 2019